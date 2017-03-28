March 28, 2017 at 2:34 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
RuPaul thinks bachelorette parties should stay out of gay bars

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

RuPaul had some advice for women wanting to bring their bachelorette parties to the gay bar.

As one of the guests on the “The Dinner Party Download” podcast, RuPaul was asked how he felt about bachelorette parties at gay bars, NewNowNext reports.

“Check yourself before you wreck yourself,” RuPaul begins. “You know, this is an important thing: People who live in the mainstream and the status quo think that everyone else is there to serve them.”

RuPaul went on that straight people have tried to get him to use his drag makeup skills for them but the “Drag Race” host hasn’t felt charitable.

“So I’m a brown-skinned gay man,” RuPaul continued. “You know, I do drag. Early on, I learned that I could do it well and make money. So people automatically ask me about beauty tips. And I get kids who write me and say, ‘I wish you could do my makeup for my prom?’ Or, ‘I wish you could do my makeup for my wedding?’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I’m not a makeup artist. I’m an entertainer OK?”

“People don’t know how to place me in their consciousness,” RuPaul says. “They think, ‘Oh, you must be here to make me look good. That’s what gay guys are, right? You’re an accessory for my straight life.’ Just because your limited view is that everyone’s there to serve you and that you’re the only person in the world. It doesn’t work that way.”

Catch Ru on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1.

  • NORMAN DOSTAL

    hes right of course

