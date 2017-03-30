March 30, 2017 at 4:02 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Cooper signs deal to replace HB2 as LGBT advocates cry betrayal

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has endorsed a HB2 deal vehemently opposed by LGBT advocates. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael K. Lavers)

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed Thursday a proposal to replace North Carolina’s anti-LGBT House Bill 2 with another law enabling anti-LGBT discrimination, prompting cries of betrayal from LGBT advocates who say he disregarded his campaign promise to sign the bill in full.

The measure, House Bill 142, was approved on a bipartisan basis Thursday in the Senate by a vote of 32-16 and the House by vote of 70-48 after Republican leaders and Cooper announced the deal late Wednesday night. Cooper announced during a news conference later in the day he signed the bill.

“It doesn’t fully correct it,” Cooper said. “I know we got more to do, and I think some people are unhappy because it doesn’t fully correct it, and I wish we could have, and I wish this time limit on being able to do the additional protections for discrimination could be sooner, but that was the best deal that we could get.”

Cooper insisted “not only provides for LGBT protections, but opens the door for more,” even though no aspect of the new law prohibits discrimination against LGBT people. The governor said as part of the negotiations he was able to stop LGBT rights from coming up for a referendum in North Carolina or a “religious freedom” measure that would enable discrimination against LGBT people.

After having campaigned not only on HB2 repeal, but support for statewide LGBT non-discrimination protections, Cooper said a bill that would bar discrimination against LGBT people throughout North Carolina remains his goal.

“In a perfect world, we would have repealed HB2 today and added full statewide protections for LGBT North Carolinians,” Cooper said. “Unfortunately, our supermajority Republican legislature will not pass these protections. But this is an important goal that I will keep fighting for.”

The new law repeals HB2, but critics say it still enables discrimination. Section 1 bars state agencies, including cities and the University of North Carolina, from the “regulation of access” to multiple-occupancy restroom, showers or changing facilities except in accordance with the legislature, which essentially leaves transgender people seeking to use those facilities vulnerable to harassment or discrimination.

Section 2 prohibits municipalities from enacting ordinances on private employment or public accommodations, which would bar cities from passing LGBT non-discrimination measures in those areas. Section 3 of the bill would sunset that provision on Dec. 1, 2020.

Chris Sgro, executive director of Equality North Carolina, expressed displeasure on Twitter over after worked to elect Cooper to the governor’s office only to have sign the compromise.

In a rare criticism of Democrats, Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, denounced Cooper on Twitter, saying the governor was being misleading by saying he signed HB2 repeal.

The outrage from LGBT advocates over Cooper signing the HB2 replacement is a far cry from their view of him last year when HB2 was first signed into law and Cooper, as North Carolina attorney general, announced he wouldn’t defend HB2 against legal challenges in court.

The deal was struck came in the same week the National Collegiate Athletic Association said it will make decisions on events. The NCAA has said North Carolina won’t be considered for championship events through 2022 “absent any change” to HB2. According to the Associated Press, North Carolina cities, schools and other groups have offered more than 130 bids for such events.

After Cooper signed the law, LGBT advocates — the North Carolina NAACP, the Human Rights Campaign, Equality North Carolina, the National Center for Transgender Equality and the Freedom Center for Social Justice — issued a joint statement calling on the NCAA to come out against the measure.

“We call on the NCAA to oppose this shameful HB2.0 bill in North Carolina, and not to reward lawmakers who have passed this so-called ‘deal’ which is an affront to the values we all hold,” the statement says. “This bill is anti-worker, anti-access to the courts, and anti-LGBTQ. It violates all basic principles of diversity, inclusion and basic civil rights. Fundamentally, any moratorium on civil rights is not a compromise, it is a contradiction with the principle of equal protection under the law and our moral values.”

The NCAA has yet to articulate publicly a position on the HB2 deal and whether it will now allow North Carolina to host championship games, although Cooper said during his news conference he expects sports games to return the state. The Washington Blade has placed a request for comment in with the NCAA.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Equality Virginia to honor Gavin Grimm at annual dinner
B’More Proud Summit goes between the lines
SAGECAP workshop to discuss preparing legal docs
Screening of ‘Major!’ at Morgan State
My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
Anti-trans bus to stop in D.C. next week
watermark
National
Cooper signs deal to replace HB2 as LGBT advocates cry betrayal
N.C. lawmakers reach deal on HB2 criticized as ‘a train wreck’
Census Bureau: LGBT omission the result of ‘no federal data need’
Gay scholar warns against reading into U.S. Census redaction of LGBT categories
Trump’s U.S. Census proposes, immediately cuts LGBT survey questions
Court finds anti-gay workforce bias legal, still rules for gay plaintiff
Mariela Castro, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
D.C. competing against two cities to host Gay Games
Hundreds to attend LGBT conference in Dominican Republic
OAS commission holds hearing on anti-LGBT violence in El Salvador
Caribbean pastors ask U.S. to stop promoting LGBT rights abroad
Activist seeks to become first trans person elected in Honduras
watermark
Opinions
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
Trump budget will cause suffering, death
The battle for America
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Santa is gay and in an interracial relationship in new picture book
Lily Tomlin says she almost quit ‘9 to 5’
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars slam Wendy Williams for transphobic comments
Get hitched in splendor
90-year-old WWII veteran comes out as transgender
Boy, boy, boy — girl?
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup