March 30, 2017 at 2:33 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars slam Wendy Williams for transphobic comments

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Some “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars want Wendy Williams fired from hosting the drag competition’s live show because of past transphobic behavior, Vulture reports.

Williams, known for her daytime talk show “The Wendy Williams Show,” currently hosts VH1’s preshow/viewing party for the latest season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with co-host Ross Matthews. Drag performer Stephanie Stone posted on Facebook about fellow drag performer Erick Atoure Aviance’s experience on “The Wendy Williams Show” to showcase why the hosting gig seemed wrong.

In 2009 Aviance was not allowed to don drag while in the show’s audience. Show executives cited their “no costume policy” as the reason but issued an apology for the incident.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Detox posted Stone’s comment on Instagram captioned, “She is NOT an ally. She is transphobic. If anything, she is an ENEMY. An enemy profiting off of our community.

“Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage replied to the post with a simple, “Yup.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season two winner Alaska spoke with Unicorn Booty and says Williams has also made transphobic comments about Caitlyn Jenner. In 2015 Williams commented that Jenner was not included on the Kardashian/Jenner Cosmopolitan cover because she still “had a member.”

“Frankly, I think the decision to make Wendy Williams one of the hosts of the weekly spots framing commercial breaks for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s’ weekly broadcast is tone deaf, untimely and incorrect. I used to watch Wendy’s Hot Topics daily, and some of the things she said during Caitlyn Jenner’s very public transition were beyond questionable,” Alaska says. “At that time, much of the nation was learning to navigate trans visibility for the first time and needed guidance and clarity from the media. But instead Wendy repeatedly spouted ignorance and transphobic rhetoric to a daily audience of millions. I don’t watch her show anymore. And I certainly don’t think she is the right person to be hosting our community’s flagship television program.”

“At that time, much of the nation was learning to navigate trans visibility for the first time and needed guidance and clarity from the media. But instead, Wendy repeatedly spouted ignorance and transphobic rhetoric to a daily audience of millions. I don’t watch her show anymore. And I certainly don’t think she is the right person to be hosting our community’s flagship television program,” Alaska continued.

In 2014 Williams also claimed transgender athlete Chloie Jönsson, who sued after not being allowed to compete in the women’s division of the CrossFit Games, had an “unfair advantage.” Williams brought up Chaz Bono as an example saying, “she still fights like a girl.”

“This is an unfair advantage,” Williams said.”You can take away female or male parts or whatever — it’s like Chaz Bono. You know, Chaz is a man now, but I bet she still fights like a girl like the rest of us, and she’s not as strong as a man who was born a man.”

