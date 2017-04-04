April 4, 2017 at 2:17 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Kylie Minogue refused to cut gay kissing in ‘All the Lovers’ video

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Kylie Minogue has been vocal in the media about her gay rights advocacy but her push for equality has also occurred behind the scenes.

The Australian pop star has said her 2010 music video for “All of the Lovers” was an “homage” to her gay fans who supported her career. In the video, Minogue is seen standing on top of a writhing group of people dressed in white underwear caressing and kissing each other. While both heterosexual and gay couples are featured the gay kissing almost didn’t make the video’s final cut.

“All of the Lovers” director Joseph Kahn revealed the gay kissing was almost removed but Minogue fought against the censorship out of the public eye.

“A country asked us to cut the gay kissing from ATL. @kylieminogue said no. No press release. She is amazing,” Kahn tweeted.

Minogue had said she and her then partner Joshua Sasse would not marry until Australia legalized same-sex marriage. She and Sasse have since split.

watermark
Local
Judge finds probable cause for Casa Ruby attacker
Equality Virginia to honor Gavin Grimm at annual dinner
B’More Proud Summit goes between the lines
SAGECAP workshop to discuss preparing legal docs
Screening of ‘Major!’ at Morgan State
My peaceful morning with the cherry blossoms
same-sex marriage, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
In first, fed’l appeals court rules anti-gay bias barred under current law
NCAA restores games to North Carolina despite new anti-LGBT law
HB2 deal becomes a test of the LGBT movement’s strength
Rainbow Flag creator Gilbert Baker dies at 65
DOJ ‘reviewing its litigation posture’ on HB2 replacement
Takano says Nunes has ‘shot his credibility’
watermark
World
Report: Chechnya authorities arrest more than 100 gay men
Gay U.S. ambassador’s departure from Dominican Republic leaves void
Dominican government officials speak at LGBT conference
Mariela Castro promotes pro-LGBT ‘legislative package’ in Cuba
D.C. competing against two cities to host Gay Games
Hundreds to attend LGBT conference in Dominican Republic
watermark
Opinions
LGBT activist interrogated at Miami International Airport
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
Trump loses bigly as political realities set in
Resist Trump by voting
Tide turns against too-high $15 minimum wage effort
Adding Elizabeth Bishop to our LGBT literary team
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Adore Delano sues management for allegedly stealing millions
Kylie Minogue refused to cut gay kissing in ‘All the Lovers’ video
‘Biggest Loser’ host Bob Harper opens up about ‘widowmaker’ heart attack
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ alum Gia Gunn comes out as transgender
Neil Patrick Harris to host NBC game show ‘Genius Junior’
Patricia Arquette honors late sister Alexis at GLAAD Media Awards
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup