Kylie Minogue refused to cut gay kissing in ‘All the Lovers’ video

Kylie Minogue has been vocal in the media about her gay rights advocacy but her push for equality has also occurred behind the scenes.

The Australian pop star has said her 2010 music video for “All of the Lovers” was an “homage” to her gay fans who supported her career. In the video, Minogue is seen standing on top of a writhing group of people dressed in white underwear caressing and kissing each other. While both heterosexual and gay couples are featured the gay kissing almost didn’t make the video’s final cut.

“All of the Lovers” director Joseph Kahn revealed the gay kissing was almost removed but Minogue fought against the censorship out of the public eye.

“A country asked us to cut the gay kissing from ATL. @kylieminogue said no. No press release. She is amazing,” Kahn tweeted.

Minogue had said she and her then partner Joshua Sasse would not marry until Australia legalized same-sex marriage. She and Sasse have since split.