Gina Yashere joins Queer Queens

Lesbian comedy troupe the Queer Queens of Qomedy come to Magooby’s Joke House (9603 Deereco Rd., Timonium, Md.) Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m.

Show producer and comedian Poppy Champlin will be joined by British comedian Gina Yashere and Queer Queens’ veteran Crist Guzman. Yashere has performed on “Last Comic Standing,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and on Comedy Central. She was recently named the English correspondent for “The Daily Show.” General admission tickets are $25. VIP tickets are $40 and include guaranteed front row seats and a meet and greet with the performers from 4:15-4:45 p.m.

For more details, visit magoobys.com.