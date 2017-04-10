April 10, 2017 at 4:15 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Caitlyn Jenner reveals she underwent gender reassignment surgery
Caitlyn Jenner, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo courtesy NBC Universal)

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she underwent gender reassignment surgery in January of this year in her new memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.”

According to Radar Online, Jenner, 67, writes that part of her decision to undergo surgery was due to probing questions from the public about her genitals. Jenner also says she was tired of tucking her penis in.

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” Jenner writes.

“I am telling you because I believe in candor,” Jenner continues. “So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

Jenner admits she was worried about the health risks involved with the surgery but ultimately made the decision.

“So why even consider it? Because it’s just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other than what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods,” Jenner writes. “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

“The Secrets of My Life” goes on sale April 25.

  • lnm3921

    Aren’t having breasts handing just as much as bother and annoying as having a penis and tucking it? Is having to wear a bra more liberating? Sounds just as pinching as wearing jock strap.

    This won’t be the end of the issue for Jenner. Wait until it’s discussed in the mainstream media and the haters comment on it!

    • Educate yourself, you shame.

      • lnm3921

        Phooey!

