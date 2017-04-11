April 11, 2017 at 10:48 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Netflix drops ‘Sense8’ season two trailer

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming second season of “Sense8.”

The trailer shows the Sense8 members becoming closer and learning more about their mental connection to each other. The eight are still under threat by the organization Whispers who consider the Sense8 crew, “a threat to secrecy.”

Season two will have a shakeup in the cast. Toby Onwumere is now the new face of the Kenyan bus driver Capheus. While the exact reason for the switch is unknown there were rumors Aml Ameen, the original Capheus, had made transphobic comments about executive producer Lana Wachowski.

Star Jamie Clayton, who is also transgender, denied the rumors telling BuzzFeed it was just creative differences.

“I knew the fans would be concerned, but I wanted them to know that we were OK. It’s just a case of, creatively, two people having a really different idea of what they want to do,” Clayton told BuzzFeed.

The first season aired in June 2015 and a Christmas special debuted last December.

“Sense8” begins streaming on May 5.

watermark
Local
New gay bar set to open in Baltimore
Comings & Goings
Rehoboth’s Double L closes ‘indefinitely’
Va. Senate fails to override religious freedom bill veto
‘Welcoming Frederick’ seminar on tap
TransAAction Maryland to hold picnic
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
New Mexico latest state to ban discredited ‘ex-gay’ therapy
Minnesota to keep N.C. travel ban as other states demur
Court rules for same-sex couple denied housing by Colo. landlord
Protections for trans Puerto Rico Senate employees rescinded
watermark
World
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is ‘brutal dictatorship’
European court: Forced sterilization of trans people violates human rights
State Dept. urges Russia to investigate gay Chechen men’s arrests
watermark
Opinions
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
Will GOP deliver LGBT workplace protections?
Back in the USSR
LGBT activist interrogated at Miami International Airport
Gay men: Damn, we’re awful to each other
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Rapper Mykki Blanco releases ‘Hideaway’ video on HIV stigma
Christian rocker Trey Pearson releases first music video since coming out
Netflix drops ‘Sense8’ season two trailer
Caitlyn Jenner reveals she underwent gender reassignment surgery
British Vogue appoints first gay, male editor-in-chief
Blogging platform LiveJournal’s new user policy threatens pro-LGBT content
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup