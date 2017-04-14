April 14, 2017 at 10:35 am EDT | by Staff reports
Proposed in vitro law underway in Hawaii

In vitro fertilization, gay news, Washington BladeLGBT activists in Hawaii are pushing for legislation that would require insurance companies to cover in vitro fertilization for more couples. If successful, the proposed legislation would make Hawaii the first state to require the coverage for surrogates, which would help male same-sex couples who must use a surrogate, ABC News reports.

“Now that marriage equality is the law of the land and is accepted, now let’s turn to family building, and let’s figure out how we fix all these inequities that exist,” said Barbara Collura, president and CEO of Resolve, a national organization that advocates for access to fertility treatments, according to ABC.

Hawaii is one of eight states that require insurance companies to cover in vitro fertilization, a costly procedure where a doctor retrieves eggs from a woman, combines them with sperm from a man and then implants an embryo into a woman’s uterus.

But Hawaii’s mandate applies only to married heterosexual couples because it covers the medical intervention only if a woman uses sperm from her spouse, leaving the LGBT community and single women behind, ABC reports.

The measure pending in the Hawaii Legislature removes requirements that the egg and sperm come from a married couple and includes surrogates among the people to be covered.

No other state has included surrogates in their laws, Collura said, according to ABC.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii opposed the measure, saying the medical provider and insurer does not perform in vitro fertilization with donor eggs or surrogates because of complex legal issues and medical risks. The company asked lawmakers to remove egg donors and surrogates from the bill, saying requiring coverage of additional procedures would raise costs for the company and its customers, ABC notes.

A similar measure in Hawaii failed in previous legislative sessions. But aside from Kaiser, the bill has seen little opposition this year.

A broad coalition including the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii, the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission and the Democratic Party of Hawaii are working with LGBT groups to push for change. The proposal passed the state Senate and is up for a vote in the House this week, ABC News reports.

watermark
Local
Va. Supreme Court dismisses Fairfax school district lawsuit
Man charged with vandalizing Va. church, Jewish center
Va. church vandalized with anti-LGBT messages
Rehoboth’s Proud Bookstore to close
Windsor named grand marshal of Capital Pride Parade
D.C. surrogacy bill becomes law
Religious Freedom, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
watermark
World
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is ‘brutal dictatorship’
European court: Forced sterilization of trans people violates human rights
watermark
Opinions
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
Will GOP deliver LGBT workplace protections?
Ricky Martin, concert, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Ricky Martin gets VH1 reality series
Donald Trump Jr. scoffs LGBT college students ‘triggered’ by Chick-fil-A
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ renewed for season 10
New Emma Donoghue kids’ book is tongue-tied tangle
Hansberry’s triumph ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ winningly revived at Arena Stage
CARTOON: ‘Feud’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup