Racy tattoo of Aaron Rodgers in a jockstrap sparks homophobic reactions

A tattoo of a scantily clad Aaron Rodgers has caused outrage on Instagram.

Denver tattoo artist Alisha Rice posted a photo of her work featuring the Green Bay Packers quarterback in a cropped jersey and a jock strap.

“You aren’t a #GreenBay fan, until you are an #AaronRodgers in a jockstrap pinup tattoo wearing fan,” reads the caption.

“What in tarnation is this gay ass sh*t? This is what y’all do up in Wisconsin? Don’t even look like his face and that helmet is severely f**ked. This some homo ass sh*t,” one person commented.

“The gayest tattoo ever. I’m sure A rod don’t want this shit on anyone,” another person reacted.

Rice told the Huffington Post the tattoo was “just meant to be a fun, tongue in cheek ode to the team.” She says it was not meant to be a comment on Rodgers’ sexuality as some people speculated.

“If anyone has an issue with the tattoo I’d challenge them to ask themselves why and reflect on the apparent double standard regarding the sexualization of the male and female forms,” Rice says.

Rice responded to the comments in an Instagram video showing her working on the tattoo.

“You may not understand why someone would want a hunky football player tattoo, but tattooing is personal. This tattoo is a celebration of identity, home, and team. That’s it! Hate and bigotry are not welcome here,” Rice captioned the photo.