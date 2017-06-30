June 30, 2017 at 12:22 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Texas Supreme Court rules against benefits for same-sex couples
Texas Supreme Court, gay news, Washington Blade

Supreme Court of Texas has ruled no established right exists for extending benefits to same-sex couples. (Photo public domain)

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court extending marriage equality nationwide — and a recent declaration from justices affirming that decision — the Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled against spousal benefits for married same-sex couples.

Writing for the court, Justice Jeffrey Boyd determined the 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges “is not the end” on the same-sex marriage issue and state workers have no established right to obtain benefits, such as health insurance, for their same-sex spouses in the same way as other employees.

“The Supreme Court held in Obergefell that the Constitution requires states to license and recognize same-sex marriages to the same extent that they license and recognize opposite-sex marriages, but it did not hold that states must provide the same publicly funded benefits to all married persons, and — unlike the Fifth Circuit in De Leon — it did not hold that the Texas DOMAs are unconstitutional,” Boyd writes.

The 24-page ruling instructs a trial court — which had determined prior to the Obergefell ruling the state need not afford benefits to married same-sex couples — to re-examine the issue under the guidance that the DeLeon decision, a federal case that overturned the Texas same-sex marriage ban, doesn’t bind the court.

“We hold that the Fifth Circuit’s decision in De Leon does not bind the trial court on remand, and the trial court is not required to conduct its proceedings ‘consistent with’ that case,” Boyd writes.

Further, the Texas Supreme Court reverses the judgment of the Texas 14th Court of Appeals that overturned the trial court’s decision.

The case was filed by Jack Pidgeon and Larry Hicks after former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, a lesbian, instructed her city to provide spousal benefits to city employees in same-sex marriages after the Supreme Court’s 2013 ruling against the anti-gay Defense of Marriage Act. Jack Pidgeon and Larry Hicks contended state law, which at the time barred same-sex marriage, prevented Parker from taking that action.

The Texas Supreme Court decision seems to fall short of outright denying spousal benefits for married same-sex couples and instead remands the case to a trial court for reconsideration of the issue. The Texas Supreme Court also vacates the trial court’s decision barring Houston from granting spousal benefits.

The court’s ruling comes in the same week the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in Pavan v. Smith affirming marriage equality nationwide, overturning an Arkansas Supreme Court decision upholding a state law against placing both lesbian parents’ names on the birth certificates of their children.

Boyd writes the Pavan decision demonstrates “the Supreme Court has taken one opportunity to address Obergefell’s impact on an issue it did not address in Obergefell, and there will undoubtedly be others.”

That’s incorrect. The U.S. Supreme Court took up the case only after the Arkansas Supreme Court issued the ruling contrary to to the Obergefell decision. The U.S. Supreme Court also said Obergefell explicitly addressed the birth certificate issue, citing plaintiffs who were seeking to place their names on their children’s birth certificates. The Obergefell ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court concluded, guarantees same-sex couples the constellation of benefits under marriage.

Boyd also notes the U.S. Supreme Court elected to take up the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, which involves a bakery refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But that review will address whether the First Amendment grants the right for businesses to refuse services to same-sex couples, not whether the government can deny same-sex benefits.

Kenneth Upton Jr., senior counsel in Lambda Legal’s Dallas-based South Central Regional Office, said the Texas Supreme Court decision is similarly contrary to the principles of the Obergefell ruling.

“This absurd contortion of the Obergefell ruling defies all logic and reason, especially in light of the Supreme Court’s explicit ruling on Monday that marriage is marriage and equal is equal,” Upton said. “We will take steps to protect these families.”

Eric Lesh, fair courts project director at Lambda Legal, said the ruling from the Texas Supreme Court — which is made up of justices who are elected rather than appointed — demonstrates a judiciary made up of elected justices is inadequate.

“This decision is political and is an example of why elected judges are bad for LGBT people and bad for judicial independence,” Lesh said.

Also condemning the Texas Supreme Court was GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, who said the ruling demonstrates marriage equality isn’t safe.

“The Texas Supreme Court’s decision this morning is a warning shot to all LGBTQ Americans that the war on marriage equality is ever-evolving, and anti-LGBTQ activists will do anything possible to discriminate against our families,” Ellis said. “In the age of the Trump administration, which continues to systematically erase LGBTQ Americans from the fabric of this nation, the LGBTQ community and our allies must remain visible and push back harder than ever against attacks on acceptance.”

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

  • Mike Schilling

    Damn, Texas defying the federal government in order to deny rights to an unpopular minority. Who could have anticipated that?

  • LesbianTippingHabits

    Texas actually Wants the Supreme Court to recognize a federal constitutional right to equal benefits.

    Just as, way back in late 2002, the Texas Supreme Court punted the constitutionality of the Texas sodomy law to the U.S. Supreme Court, which gave us Lawrence V. Texas (2003), U.S. v. Windsor (2013), and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015).

    This is not a mistake. Texas has had a series of competent professionals, including then-Texas Solicitor General Ted Cruz, now a U.S. Senator, and then-Texas Attorney General John Cornyn, now also a U.S. Senator, calling the shots.

    They Want this to happen, not just for Texas, but nationwide.

    And they are proceeding diligently in that direction in this case, as well.

    Think about it. Thank you.

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Huge crowds flock to Frederick Pride
AIDS Action Baltimore offers New Horizons
Intimate partner violence support group debuts
D.C. Gay Games bid rally draws 1,200
Ronald DeVrou dies at 67
Dana Beyer, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Study reveals LGBT rental housing discrimination
Pentagon agrees to 6-month delay for transgender enlistments
Texas Supreme Court rules against benefits for same-sex couples
Sessions to enforce hate crimes law ‘aggressively’ for trans murders
4th Circuit tosses challenge to N.C. anti-gay marriage law
Federal court reopens intersex passport applicant case
watermark
World
More than 1 million attend WorldPride march in Madrid
El Salvador activists hold 21st annual Pride march
German lawmakers approve same-sex marriage bill
Politicians, officials to launch global LGBT rights group
Madrid mayor: WorldPride is ‘more than a party’
Canadian advocates celebrate passage of transgender rights bill
watermark
Opinions
In Florida, one of the greatest LGBT candidates ever
Dyke March aims for safe space for all — unless you’re Jewish
Jim Acosta should grow up, stop whining
There’s power in pronouns
Love trumps hate at NYC Pride
New poll shows Bowser up, while Gray is down
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Expanded edition of ‘Purple Rain’ is mind-blowing yet flawed
‘The School for Lies’ is clever comedy at Shakespeare Theatre Co.
CAPS all-star spotlight
CARTOON: No Pride month
Farrah Flosscett to spin at the QREW
Jazz, Rat Pack tunes at La Ti Do
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup