July 6, 2017 at 2:29 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Andrew Garfield faces criticism for saying he’s gay ‘without the physical act’

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Andrew Garfield is facing criticism after making comments about “being gay” while discussing how he prepared to play a gay character on stage.

Garfield is currently starring as Prior Walter, a gay man battling AIDS, in the London stage revival of Tony Kushner’s “Angel in America.” The Gay Times reports that while promoting the play, the 33-year-old  explained that he prepared for the role of a gay man by watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with friends.

“Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru,” Garfield says. “This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act — that’s all.”

The actor continued on that he is open to exploring his sexuality later on in life but doesn’t think he feels an attraction to the same sex right now.

“As far as I know, I am not a gay man,” Garfield says. “Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it.”

Garfield also voiced his concerns about whether as a straight man he had “a right” to play such a “wonderful gay role.”

“I had to trust that it was the right thing and Tony had asked me and maybe if he’d asked me, it was the right thing,”  Garfield says. “It was as about doing honor, doing justice and knowing my herstory.”

Some people took to Twitter to slam Garfield’s comments and to explain that being gay is more than just watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

