Vogue faces backlash for ‘gender fluid’ story on Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

.@GigiHadid and @zaynmalik are throwing the ideas of “womenswear” and “menswear” out the window. https://t.co/4Ac6RDhJNA — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 14, 2017

Vogue is under fire from critics who took offense that the fashion magazine has declared Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik “gender fluid” for sharing each other’s clothes.

In the couple’s joint cover story, Hadid and Malik share that they are flexible when it comes to fashion and have no problem dipping into the other’s closet.

“‘I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?’ Hadid, 22, flicks a lock of dyed-green hair out of her boyfriend’s eyes as she poses the question ‘Yeah, but same,’ replies Malik, 24. ‘What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?’ ‘The Anna Sui?’ asks Hadid. ‘Yeah,’ Malik says. ‘I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.’ Hadid nods vigorously. ‘Totally. It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment. . . .'” the article reads.

Twitter had a field day saying it was a reach for Vogue to declare the couple “gender fluid.”

Hi unless I’m missing something these celebs aren’t gender fluid they’re just sharing clothes? https://t.co/S5OJ1IOKli — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) July 13, 2017

straight cis couple shares clothes, Vogue declares them gender fluid. Teen Vogue is gonna have to clean this one up for Mama Vogue. pic.twitter.com/0VdVKadBbq — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) July 13, 2017

yes hello police, Gigi Hadid wore pants last week and now vogue is calling her a gender fluid icon pic.twitter.com/HnSZjr2JgS — Max Lakin (@maxlakin) July 13, 2017

Gigi: *wears gucci men’s suit*

Vogue: “😍gigi hadid, queen of gender fluidity😍” — Sex and The City Hoe (@hautevogues) July 13, 2017

I know right! And all Z & G say is that they borrow each other’s clothes. Such a big jump for the mag to declare gender fluidity — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) July 13, 2017

Poet Tyler Ford, who is quoted in the article, noted that the story overlooked how gender fluid relates to the LGBT community except for Ford’s quote.