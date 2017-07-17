July 17, 2017 at 2:12 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Blac Chyna’s mom calls Caitlyn Jenner a ‘man’ in transphobic rant

(Screenshot via WorldstarHipHop.)

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, lashed out at Caitlyn Jenner in a transphobic, profanity-filled video posted on Twitter.

Toni, real name Shalana Jones-Hunter, appeared to be responding to Jenner’s recent appearance on “The View.” While serving as a guest panelist on the show last week, Jenner commented on her ex-step son, Rob Kardashian’s, relationship with his ex-fiancée, Chyna.

Jenner called Kardashian “stupid” for posting explicit photos of Chyna on the internet after accusing her of cheating on him. Jenner also claims to have never met Chyna or the couple’s eight-month old daughter, Dream.

In a video posted on WorldstarHipHop’s Twitter account, Toni misgenders Jenner and calls the reality star a slew of transphobic slurs. She also accuses Jenner of lying about having never met Chyna.

“Did that motherf*cking n*gga, Caitlyn Jenner, aka Brucey, yeah big balls little d*ck him,” Toni says. “This motherf*ckin n*gga, cus he’s a man. Dressing up and pretending to be a woman.”

“You gonna lie and say you don’t know Blac Chyna. N*gga you was walking around switching in the park with me, you f*cking f*ggot. Call me b*tch I got some words for you a**,” she continues.

 

