Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell crash lesbian wedding

A post shared by Karli Elizabeth Colpitts (@colpitts) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell made one couple’s wedding even more memorable with a surprise visit over the weekend.

Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings were celebrating their union at Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg, Canada. The owner reportedly came over and asked the couple if Stewart and Maxwell, both 27, could join the party. Kristen and Kayleigh said yes but weren’t quite sure who Stewart was.

“The owner came up to me, and he said, ‘Hey, is it OK if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella [Maxwell] come and have a few drinks with you guys?'” Kristen told CBC News. “I was like, ‘Yeah, totally! Yeah, no problem. Um, who is that?’

Stewart and Maxwell kept to themselves at first but eventually the brides encouraged them to join in on the fun.

“They looked just like two normal girls. They look a little Hollywood, but if we didn’t know who they were, I don’t know if I would have known,” Kirsten continued. “We said ‘Hey, you know. Come on and meet your guests and, you know, don’t segregate yourselves. Come and party.'”

The celebrity couple ended up partying for three hours into the early morning.

Karli Colpitts, the wedding DJ, posted a photo of the fun on Instagram.

“Dj’ed the MOST fun wedding for these incredible woman last night and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night! Apparently Kristen Stewart loves Beastie boys,” the caption reads.