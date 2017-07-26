July 26, 2017 at 5:55 pm EDT | by Joey DiGuglielmo
QUEERY: Montana DeBor
Montana DeBor, gay news, Washington Blade

Montana DeBor (Photo by Rich Riggins)

You might think the circus world would be pretty open minded on LGBT issues, but that’s not necessarily the case.

About four years ago, some local performers who were interested in bringing queer themes to the circus were told the “market didn’t exist for circus arts shows featuring LGBT characters.”

“This was the guidance they’d been given by all their coaches and mentors,” says director Elliot Proebstel. “Gay performers were encouraged to develop acts that were strictly technical and never communicated romance between two men, for example.”

Proebstel felt otherwise and forged ahead founding Sweet Spot Aerial Productions in 2015 as a vehicle for “bringing to life our vision for the narratives that weren’t yet being told on modern circus stages.”

The group will perform “Smoky Mirrors: an Aerial Exploration of Gender and Sexual Identity” on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 5 and 8:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Atlas Performing Arts Center (1333 H St., N.E.). Tickets are $25. Visit atlasarts.org for details.

Montana DeBor took gymnastics as a child and began circus classes in college. She’s been studying for five years and performing the last two. She’s one of 12 Sweet Spot members performing a range of ground and aerial modern circus arts. DeBor will perform on the Spanish web, a rope with a loop at the top from which she’s spun.

Queer themes are represented throughout the acts. DeBor’s character “dives into an acrobatic journey of self acceptance.”

DeBor performs full time. The 26-year-old Arlington, Va., native is dating and lives in the H Street Corridor. She enjoys playing the violin, painting and hip-hop classes in her free time.

Montana DeBor, gay news, Washington Blade

Montana DeBor (Photo by Dani Pierce Steuber)

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?  

I grew up pretty obviously queer (lots of bowl cuts and junior’s section flannel). There was no big conversation with my family, I feel lucky. I find it challenging when the topic comes up with newer students in my aerial classes however. It’s hard to judge how someone I haven’t met before will react, even in a safe environment.

Who’s your LGBT hero?  

Rain Dove, a model who is an exceptional person and defies all societal gender expectations.

What’s Washington’s best nightspot, past or present?  

Phase One

Describe your dream wedding.  

A wedding happening in a world where marriage equality exists globally.

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?  

Women’s reproductive rights.

What historical outcome would you change?  

Something that happened this past November comes to mind.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?  

Anything Beyonce’s ever done.

On what do you insist?  

Honesty

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?  

A photo of myself in Goodwill looking for costumes wearing platform heels.

If your life were a book, what would the title be?  

“Great Expectations”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Absolutely nothing

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?  

I believe art transcends time and physical boundaries but I don’t believe in life after death.

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?  

Please never be silenced. We need you now more than ever.

What would you walk across hot coals for? 

My circus family. I feel like one of them probably already does this in an act.

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?  

The stereotype that gender and sexuality are black or white. The spectrums for both are infinite.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie? 

“Tomboy

What’s the most overrated social custom? 

Texting. I love phone calls.

What trophy or prize do you most covet? 

I’ve always wanted to win at Jell-O wrestling.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?  

It’s OK to take an unconventional path.

Why Washington?  

Because it’s filled with art and creative inspiration. You just have to know where to look.

Montana DeBor, gay news, Washington Blade

Montana DeBor (Photo by Rich Riggins)

Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.

watermark
Singapore, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
watermark
watermark
