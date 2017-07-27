OutWrite 2017 celebrates LGBT authors

OutWrite 2017: A Celebration of LGBT Literature is Aug. 4-6 at the D.C. Center and features authors, poets, panel discussions and more.

Cecilia Tan, an author and editor with Circlet Press, will give the keynote address.

The weekend will continue with readings, panels and book sales on Saturday and a full day of workshops on Sunday at the Center (2000 14th St., N.W.). The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit thedccenter.org/outwrite.