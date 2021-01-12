Calendar: Jan. 15-21

The Biden Inaugural Committee hosts a virtual presidential inauguration ceremony on Facebook.(Washington Blade file photos by Michael Key and Tom Hausman)

Friday, Jan. 15

An MLK Shabbat Experience presented by Sixth & I and Turner Memorial is held online at sixthandi.org tonight at 7 p.m. This event commemorates the spirit and racial justice work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel with Rabbi Shira and Reverend Dr. D.K. Kearney of Turner memorial AME Church. Participants to the free event can virtually travel to Philadelphia and visit historically significant places to the Jewish and Black communities while enjoying AME choir music and an inspiring sermon by Rabbi Shira. Visit the organization’s website and Facebook event page for more information.

A Space for Grief: An OutWrite Reading During Pandemic Times is tonight at 7 p.m. and hosted by OutWrite and the DC Center. This virtual space for grieving those lost to the pandemic includes local writers Sunu Chandy, Chris Thomas and Keondra Freeman sharing their works of healing. RSVP for this free event at thedccenter.org.

Saturday, Jan. 16

The LGBTQ people of color support group is today at 1 p.m. via Zoom. This group is an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk and share in a safe space free of judgement. For more information, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org or visit thedccenter.org.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Freddie’s Beach Bar (555 23rd St. S, Arlington, Va.) and Go Gay DC host brunch today at 11 a.m. Brunch is served on the patios, indoors or using curbside takeout. Patrons are encouraged to follow public health guidelines or call ahead with questions. For more information, visit freddiesbeachbar.com.

The DC Center and the Beta Kappa Chapter of the Beta Phi Omega Sorority host a peer-led support group for Black lesbians today at 1 p.m. via Zoom. For more information, visit thedccenter.org.

The First Ladies: Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery Livestream Art History Program is today at 11 a.m. on multiple platforms to include YouTube, Facebook Live and Instagram. This virtual tour of the Smitsonian’s First Ladies exhibit includes images of the nation’s influential women who have shaped American culture from Martha Washington, to Eleanor Roosevelt, to Michelle Obama and more. Free tickets are available at dchistoryandculture.eventbrite.com.

Monday, Jan. 18

The Presidential Inaugural Committee and Sasha Bruce Youthwork host a homeless youth virtual chat and service day today at 10 a.m. via mobilize.us. During this free workshop participants will hear from formerly homeless youth about their experience and how community members can help. Virtual service projects include creating hygiene kits, writing notes of encouragement for frontline workers, creating welcome kits for youth moving into new homes and more. For more information, visit sashabruce.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Curating the Goddess: An Interview with Dr. Vidya Dehejia is at noon today and is hosted by the Smithsonian Asian Art Museum. This free online event discusses the goals, politics, and aesthetics behind the Devi: The Great Goddess exhibition of South Asian art. Visit si.edu for more information and to register.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

The Biden Inaugural Committee hosts a virtual presidential inauguration ceremony for the swearing in of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris as the next U.S. president and vice president today at 12 p.m. on Facebook. More information is available at bideninaugural.org.

BookMen DC host an informal gay literature discussion group tonight at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Visitors to DC are welcome to drop in and join the discussion. For more information, visit bookmendc.blogspot.com.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Smithsonian Associates presents the webcast A Lab of One’s Own: Overcoming Sexism in Science tonight at 6:45 p.m. Visit si.edu for more information about this and other virtual museum events.