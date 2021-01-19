LGBTQ short play series returns online Jan. 31

Almost Adults Productions resumes its LGBTQ Online Short Play Reading Series for its 2021 season on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m. as a Facebook live-streamed event.
This inclusive theater company has been performing LGBTQ works with both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers and crew members from all over the world since 2015 and performs virtually via Zoom once a month.
Events are 90 minutes and include talkbacks after the readings, which include “Fathers Playing Catch with Sons” about a gay son saying goodby to his conservative father; “Parking Lot Christian,” which is a story about an HIV-positive man revealing his status on social media only to never be seen again after; and “All About Steve,” the story of a man fearing his mother has had a stroke.
Visit Almost Adult Productions on Facebook for performance links and more information.
