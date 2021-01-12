January 12, 2021 at 10:09 am EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Sen. Booker to speak at MLK breakfast Jan. 15
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is scheduled to speak at the virtual 37th annual Martin Luther Jr. memorial breakfast. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the virtual 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial breakfast hosted by the United Planning Organization Friday, Jan. 15 at 8:30 a.m.

Booker, who was born in D.C. but raised in Harrington Park, N.J., is a former Democratic presidential candidate who has sponsored and passed legislation advancing women’s rights and same-sex marriage during his time in the Senate.

The theme of this online commemorative event is “United” with a goal of healing divides while addressing ongoing problems of poverty and inequity. The event includes a fundraiser for UPO programs, including college scholarships for D.C. students from low-income families.

For tickets and information, visit upo.org/MLK21.

