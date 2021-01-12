Free playwriting workshop for underrepresented writers

The Garden Script Development hosts a free virtual play workshop and reading series for LGBTQ and other underrepresented writers from Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. to Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. via Facebook.

The Garden is a workshopping program with an interest in developing stories from historically marginalized communities, including people of color, female-identified and LGBTQ, in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. This is a program focused on development and participants should already have a draft of the play ready to workshop. Scripts that are production-ready would be more appropriate for other programs.

Writers interested in participating should email thegardenscripts@gmail.com for details.