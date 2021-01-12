January 12, 2021 at 9:31 am EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Watch party for LGBTQ Taiwanese film Jan. 16
‘Your Name Engraved Herein’ (Image courtesy of of Netflix)

The D.C.-area Taiwanese American Professionals host a virtual watch party for the gay Taiwanese film “Your Name Engraved Herein” on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the free screening of this Netflix-released film are available on Eventbrite.

This film, which according to a Time magazine interview with the director is Taiwan’s highest-grossing LGBTQ film of all time, is a love story set between a composer and his bandmate in 1987 during the end of martial law in Taiwan. Though the island nation was moving toward greater liberties at that time, homophobia was widespread and this film is based on true events.

For tickets and information, visit tap-dc.org and the event pages on Facebook and Eventbrite.

