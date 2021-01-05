Calendar: Jan. 8-14

A David Bowie Night virtual glam dance party is planned for Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. (Screen capture via YouTube)

Friday, Jan. 8

The Smithsonian’s Asian Art Museum hosts a free online meditation workshop today at noon to start the new year in a more balanced state. Friday sessions include inspiration from art in the museum’s collection. Everyone is welcome and no previous experience is necessary. For more information, visit the museum’s event calendar at si.edu.

Saturday, Jan. 9

LGBT and Allied Educators Coffee House hosted by Fairfax County Public Schools Pride is today at 11 a.m. online via Facebook. FCPS employees and those interested in maintaining a safe environment for LGBT students in schools are welcome to attend. Visit facebook.com/FCPSPride for more information.

A Bowie Night virtual glam dance party is tonight at 7 p.m. via Twitch. DJs Zimbra and Doomsday J play Bowie and Glam dance music for U.S. and U.K. audiences during this online event. More information is available at twitch.tv/primarydancenight, flasklounge.com and Facebook.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Freddie’s Beach Bar (555 23rd St. S, Arlington, Va.) and Go Gay DC host brunch today at 11 a.m. Brunch is served on the patios, indoors or using curbside takeout. Patrons are encouraged to follow public health guidelines or call ahead with questions. For more information, visit freddiesbeachbar.com.

DCATS and Whitman-Walker Health host their first monthly transmasculine support group meeting of the new year tonight from 5-7 p.m. via Zoom. Free tickets are available through the DCATS Facebook event page.

Monday, Jan. 11

P&P Live presents Koa Beck, author of “White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind” today at 6 p.m. as a live-stream event. Beck’s writing has appeared in The Atlantic and Esquire, and she has served as executive editor at Vogue and editor-in-chief of Jezebel. Her current work explores how women of color have been systematically shut out of the feminist movement. More information is available on the politics-prose.com event calendar.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

A League of Her Own hosts its monthly second Tuesday queer trivia event tonight at 7 p.m. Teams of six people are welcome to participate in this virtual event covering women’s contributions to sports, literature and more. For more information, visit the Second Tuesday Queer Trivia event page on Facebook.

Profs & Pints Online presents “Debunking Human Sexuality Myths” tonight at 7 p.m. through Facebook. Howard University College of Medicine anatomy professor Rui Diogo leads a virtual talk on topics such as monogamy, polygamy, polyamory, homosexuality and more, as well as trace how our wrong ideas about sex came into being. Tickets are $12 at crowdcast.io/e/humansexuality/register.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

The Wanda Alston Foundation hosts its first virtual fundraising event supporting LGBTQ youth tonight at 7 p.m. Tiered donation tickets are available via Eventbrite. The evening event includes stories, entertainment and an auction all to support the foundation’s efforts to eradicate LGBTQ youth homelessness in DC. Visit wandaalstonfoundation.org for more information.

Thursday, Jan. 14

P&P Live! presents a virtual conversation with Dr. Carl Hart on his work “Drug Use for Grown-Ups” via their website at 8 p.m. This controversial work challenges views on criminalizing drug use and discusses balancing addiction and humane drug policy. This frank dialogue with Wake Forest University Politics and Gender Studies Professor Melissa Harris-Perry also includes Hart’s candor about his own drug use. To register for the event, go to politics-prose.com.