Calendar: Dec. 25-31

Friday, December 25

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom.

Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. is hosting a traditional Christmas Day dinner starting at 4 p.m. On their website, the bar asked those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and cautioned that they would be following all safety guidelines.

Saturday, December 26

The DC Center is encouraging members of the LGBTQ community to join them in volunteering at Food and Friends at 9 a.m. Food and Friends is located 219 Riggs Road, NE. If any volunteers need a ride from the Fort Totten Metro, call the Food and Friends shuttle at (202) 669-6437.

The Wharf is continuing its pop-up movie series on Transit Pier with holiday movies this weekend. Attendees will get a private firepit and 20-inch television to watch movies like “Home Alone,” “The Grinch,” “A Christmas Story,” and “Elf.” Show times are at either 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. Each firepit seats four people and parties should reserve their firepit in advance. More information can be found on The Wharf’s Facebook page.

Sunday, December 27

The Georgetown Presbyterian Church is hosting a virtual conversation on the relationship between the church and racism in America. Talks during the event will include Reverend John Molina-Moore, who will speak on efforts by the Presbyterian Church to combat racism, George Washington University Professor Erin Chapman on the Jim Crow Era, and Howard Theological Seminary Professor Renee Harrison on the church’s historical role in racism. The Zoom link to the event, starting at 9:45 a.m., is on the church’s Facebook page.

Monday, December 28

The DC Center is hosting its monthly support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary over Zoom at 7 p.m. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday and third Mondays of each month. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Blue Victory War Room and DMV Grassroots is holding another organizing session today at 6 p.m. to focus on campaigning strategy for the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia. The event will be hosted by Jim McBride who served as a leader with President Joe Biden’s “Communities United” program which worked to mobilize grassroots networks on the east coast. The zoom link for the event can be found at Network For Progress’s Facebook page. The meeting’s agenda includes an update on both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff who are running against incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. There will also be a presentation for volunteers and methods for grassroots organizing.

Thursday, December 31

Merriweather Post Pavilion is hosting a Symphony of Lights for New Year’s Eve, followed by fireworks at midnight. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs and tickets for the event are $15 per person or $50 for a family of 4. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go to Howard County General Hospital. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, tickets must be purchased in advance and will be given for specific time slots. No food trucks or extra family activities will be available this year.