Watch: James Corden bashes Trump’s trans military ban in song

James Corden slammed President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban in a musical parody of “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole on the “Late Late Show” Wednesday night.

Corden wears a top hat, suit and bow tie as he breaks into his musical skit, “L-G-B-T,” with his backup dancers.

“L, he doesn’t care for lesbians/G, he thinks two men should just be friends/B, to his dumb knowledge is just a phase in college/T, he finds confusing, so the Army’s now refusing/Trans women who only want to serve/Trans men who want rights we all deserve/POTUS thinks it’s unsavory/Patriots who know real bravery,” Corden sings. “Trump’s got hate for me and you.”

The performance ends with Corden and his backup dancers waving rainbow flags.

Watch below.