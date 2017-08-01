August 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Roseanne’ revival to include nine-year-old ‘gender creative’ character

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

The “Roseanne” revival is casting for a gender-fluid character, ShowBiz 411 reports.

In the reboot, Darlene (played by lesbian actress Sara Gilbert) and David (Johnny Galecki) now have two children, a 14 or 15-year-old daughter named Harris and a nine-year-old child named Mark.

Casting for Mark is for someone who appears “sensitive and effeminate” and “displays qualities of both young female and male traits.”

“Roseanne” has tackled LGBT issues before with the episode “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” which featured a lesbian kiss between Roseanne and another woman at a gay bar.

This would be one of the few representations of a gender-fluid character on a TV show. Non-binary actor Asia Kate Dillon plays a non-binary character on the Showtime series, “Billions.” Netflix’s “Degrassi: Next Class” also has a character Yael, who comes out as non-binary.

“Roseanne” returns with the full cast including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sarah Chalke in 2018.

watermark
Local
Danica Roem raises more than $112,000 in July
GoFundMe campaign raises $17,000 for injured JR.’s bartender
Judge orders FBI to release docs on 1950s-era anti-gay purge
Suggest categories for the 2017 Best of Gay DC Awards
HRC endorses Ralph Northam in Va. governor’s race
Comings & Goings
watermark
National
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner
Gen. Dunford: ‘No modifications’ to trans military service for now
DOJ: Anti-gay discrimination perfectly OK under federal law
NGLCC celebrates 15 years of supporting LGBT businesses
watermark
World
Russian group claims to have evacuated 64 people from Chechnya
Israeli military’s first transgender officer criticizes Trump
Nigerian police arrest 42 gay men at HIV awareness event
Dutch group criticizes nominee as U.S. ambassador to Netherlands
Gang member suspected of killing LGBT Salvadorans in U.S. custody
New LGBTI federation forms in El Salvador
watermark
Opinions
We must support trans troops
The Great American Eclipse
For gays, is it OK to mock Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
Paul Kuhns will fix Rehoboth’s financial mess
Will ‘A Better Deal’ win it for Democrats?
The undead anti-gay past
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Animated short film about a closeted school boy’s crush goes viral
‘Roseanne’ revival to include nine-year-old ‘gender creative’ character
Comedian Lil Duval defends transphobic remarks, refuses to apologize
Suggest categories for the 2017 Best of Gay DC Awards
Gay, male ‘Golden Girls’ reboot delayed by ‘ageism,’ ‘homophobia’ in Hollywood
Laverne Cox fires back at comedian who joked about killing trans women
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup