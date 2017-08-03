August 3, 2017 at 12:53 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Dynasty’ revival won’t include homophobic storyline

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Iconic soap opera “Dynasty” is returning to the small screen but the revival will include some modern updates.

The series kicks off with Blake Carrington (Grant Show) announcing his engagement to Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) to his two children, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Steven (James Mackay). In the original series starring John Forsythe, Blake couldn’t accept that his son was gay making the issue a struggle between the two characters over the course of the series.

In the reboot, Steven is an out and proud gay man and his father doesn’t have an issue with it. He is also accepting of Cristal’s gay nephew, Sammy Joe (Rafael de la Fuente).

Executive producers Josh Schwartz and Sallie Patrick told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday that it made sense to eliminate the homophobic storyline.

“There is no rancor over that issue,” Schwartz says. “Even in some of the more conservative pockets of the South, a lot of dynamics have evolved.”

However, Blake will want to change Steven in other ways.

“While Blake can’t be homophobic in the same way [the original Blake was], he can have problems with Steven not being the way he can be,” Show told reporters. “This Blake will be very dark but he fiercely loves his family, his dynasty, and his position.”

“Dynasty” premieres Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. on CW.

watermark
Local
Rehoboth mayoral race divides LGBT residents
UPDATE: JR.’s bartender says broken neck due to ‘accident’
Gavin Grimm case sent back to lower court
‘Girl Talk’ sessions for trans women to debut
MoCo Pride Center to launch
Family Game Night at the GLCCB
watermark
National
Trans troops continue their service as Trump threatens expulsion
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
Trump awards Medal of Valor to lesbian officer Crystal Griner
Gen. Dunford: ‘No modifications’ to trans military service for now
DOJ: Anti-gay discrimination perfectly OK under federal law
watermark
World
42 Nigerian men arrested at HIV awareness event released on bail
UK Labor Party suspends councilor for anti-gay comments
Russian group claims to have evacuated 64 people from Chechnya
Israeli military’s first transgender officer criticizes Trump
Nigerian police arrest 42 gay men at HIV awareness event
Dutch group criticizes nominee as U.S. ambassador to Netherlands
watermark
Opinions
In Trump era, life feels like ‘Dunkirk’
A second open letter to Ivanka Trump
We must support trans troops
The Great American Eclipse
For gays, is it OK to mock Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
Paul Kuhns will fix Rehoboth’s financial mess
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Straight SNL duo unusually comfortable with gay themes
Getting to know you
Lady Gaga kicks off ‘Joanne’ tour with message for LGBT rights
‘Will & Grace’ reboot will ignore that series finale ever happened
Women Crush Wednesdays is new monthly happy hour
‘Dynasty’ revival won’t include homophobic storyline
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup