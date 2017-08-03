‘Dynasty’ revival won’t include homophobic storyline

Iconic soap opera “Dynasty” is returning to the small screen but the revival will include some modern updates.

The series kicks off with Blake Carrington (Grant Show) announcing his engagement to Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) to his two children, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Steven (James Mackay). In the original series starring John Forsythe, Blake couldn’t accept that his son was gay making the issue a struggle between the two characters over the course of the series.

In the reboot, Steven is an out and proud gay man and his father doesn’t have an issue with it. He is also accepting of Cristal’s gay nephew, Sammy Joe (Rafael de la Fuente).

Executive producers Josh Schwartz and Sallie Patrick told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday that it made sense to eliminate the homophobic storyline.

“There is no rancor over that issue,” Schwartz says. “Even in some of the more conservative pockets of the South, a lot of dynamics have evolved.”

However, Blake will want to change Steven in other ways.

“While Blake can’t be homophobic in the same way [the original Blake was], he can have problems with Steven not being the way he can be,” Show told reporters. “This Blake will be very dark but he fiercely loves his family, his dynasty, and his position.”

“Dynasty” premieres Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. on CW.