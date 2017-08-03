Women Crush Wednesdays is new monthly happy hour

The sudden closing of Phase 1 last year provided an opening some local lesbians are taking advantage of.

Women Crush Wednesday, a new “laid-back” happy hour for LBT women, happens monthly at Trade (1410 14th St., N.W.) and was born out of what its organizer says is mutual need.

“It’s not filling a void per se,” says organizer Rebecca Pilar Buckwalter-Poza. “I think it’s providing a different setting.”

Jacob Noel, who is on staff at Trade was talking with Buckwalter-Poza about a desire to get more women into the bar. Buckwalter-Poza, a lesbian, felt there was a need for a casual queer female space in D.C.

Buckwalter-Poza finds that most queer female events post-Phase have been “sporadic, formal or late night.” There are events like Ladies’ Tea and networking or professional events hosted by GLASS and Q Street. Buckwalter-Poza says what makes this event different is the generally consistent nature and midweek early evening start time.

Buckwalter-Poza pitched the idea to Noel who put her in contact with a manager and thus Women Crush Wednesday was born. She describes the partnership between the two as “organic” and says Trade’s central location is part of its appeal.

The inaugural event took place in June with a crowd of around 40 women of all colors and queer identities who stayed for hours. It was well received with “a lot of enthusiasm” especially for an event with limited promotion.

In keeping with the laid-back vibe there is a “mix off” at every event where attendees submit drink recipes and the two best drinks become the specials for the night based on popular vote. Last month’s included “the Cukes to Watch Out For” which combines cucumber, ginger beer, vodka and lime.

As the event progresses, Buckwalter-Poza hopes it remains a space where queer women can build community and make connections. Buckwalter-Poza and Nikki Keown, the organizer of the lesbian happy hour LezLink are working together on a new quarterly event for queer women in D.C.

Women Crush Wednesday is monthly, but time and date consistencies will develop over time. For more information on the next event, visit the Women Crush Wednesday group on Facebook.