‘Queer Love Summer Cookout’ set

The Baltimore Transgender Alliance (BTA) will host a “Queer Love Summer Cookout” on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. at Druid Hill Park’s Chinese pavilion. There will be live music, food, games and prizes, and a welcoming environment.

Performances will include Monica Stevens, Coco Nicole, Tyger Black St. James, Chaz Monroe, DJ Sean Smallwood and others.

“Queer Love Cookout is a BTA event in collaboration with TransBaltimore and Sistas of The T that celebrates love, life and living,” Key’Ayshia Tucker, Operations Coordinator for Baltimore Trans Alliance and founder of Trans Baltimore, told the Blade. “We are not mourning we are coming together to celebrate life strength and unity.”