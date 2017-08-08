August 8, 2017 at 12:09 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
‘Queer Love Summer Cookout’ set
Queer Love Summer Cookout

The Queer Love Summer Cookout will be held on Saturday, August 12 at Druid Hill Park.

The Baltimore Transgender Alliance (BTA) will host a “Queer Love Summer Cookout” on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. at Druid Hill Park’s Chinese pavilion. There will be live music, food, games and prizes, and a welcoming environment.

Performances will include Monica Stevens, Coco Nicole, Tyger Black St. James, Chaz Monroe, DJ Sean Smallwood and others.

“Queer Love Cookout is a BTA event in collaboration with TransBaltimore and Sistas of The T that celebrates love, life and living,” Key’Ayshia Tucker, Operations Coordinator for Baltimore Trans Alliance and founder of Trans Baltimore, told the Blade.  “We are not mourning we are coming together to celebrate life strength and unity.”

