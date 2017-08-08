Watch: Elders react to gay love story ‘In a Heartbeat’

The viral sensation “In a Heartbeat” may be a cartoon but the “React” YouTube series proves it can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

In “Elders React to In a Heartbeat” a group of older individuals watch and react to the short animated film, “In a Heartbeat.” In the film, created by Beth David and Esteban Bravo, a boy “runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams.” It has received more than 20 million views on YouTube.

The group’s reactions were overwhelmingly positive. A couple women were even brought to tears.

“It would make a little boy who feels warmly about another little boy feel better, to see this and make them feel that it’s not something terrible,” one woman says.

The group is asked if a film like this would have been popular when they were younger and they all agree times have changed.

“I’m sure there were little boys who felt like that but it was just completely unacceptable [back then],” another woman says.

One man says that even though he is older he is accepting of the subject matter.

“It’s a new day now,” he explains.

Watch below.