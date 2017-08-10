August 10, 2017 at 5:14 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
Trump on trans ban: ‘I’m doing the military a great favor’

Donald Trump said he’s “doing a lot of people a favor” with his trans military ban. (Photo via Facebook)

President Trump said Thursday he’s “doing the military a great favor” by seeking to ban on transgender people from the armed forces, insisting he has “great support” from the LGBT community.

Trump made the remarks during an exchange with reporters at the Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey, where the president is staying during August vacation as the situation over North Korea’s improved nuclear weapons capabilities continues to escalate.

Asked by a reporter whether the transgender military ban, which Trump announced on Twitter last month, signified a betrayal of his promise to protect LGBT people during the presidential campaign, Trump replied, “No, no, no.”

“I have great respect for the community,” Trump said. “I think I’ve had great support, or I’ve had great support from that community. I got a lot of votes. But the transgender, the military’s working on it now. They’re doing the work.”

It’s unclear what Trump meant by saying he has support from the LGBT community. In the presidential election, LGBT voters rejected Trump by lopsided 4-1 margin, preferring Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump, who on Twitter made dubious claims transgender service would be costly and disruptive, said the military will benefit as a result of his plan to bar transgender people from the armed forces.

“It’s been a very difficult situation and I think I’m doing a lot of people a favor by coming out and just saying it,” Trump said. “As you know, it’s been a very complicated issue for the military, it’s been a very confusing issue for the military, and I think I’m doing the military a great favor.”

Trump’s decision to ban transgender service appears to override a ongoing review of the issue at the Pentagon, which Defense Secretary James Mattis has said in July would last six months. The general perception is the Pentagon was blindsided by Trump’s announcement, although the White House has said it gave Mattis a heads up the night before.

If Trump is doing anyone a favor, it might be anti-LGBT groups and lawmakers who threatened to withhold support for funding for his wall on the U.S.-Mexico border unless acted on transgender service. Transgender troops fearing discharge as a result of his announcement and LGBT rights supporters have expressed displeasure withe the policy change.

For the time being, transgender people are able to remain in the U.S. armed forces as a result of the Obama administration lifting an earlier ban on their service. The Pentagon has said there would be “no modification” to existing policy until further guidance from the White House.

The Los Angeles Blade reported last week that draft guidance that would ban transgender people from the U.S. military was approved by the White House general counsel. The Pentagon, however, has said it has yet to receive any instructions.

Ashley Broadway-Mack, president of the American Military Partner Association, said in a statement Trump’s remarks on banning transgender service are outrageous.

“President Trump’s shameful comments are an absolute insult to our nation’s armed forces and a slap in the face to the thousands of transgender service members who are willing to risk their lives every day for this country,” Broadway-Mack said. “Their selfless service and sacrifice for this nation is no ‘complicated issue.’ Military leadership and the far majority of Americans support all of our nation’s heroes, and President Trump should start doing the same.”

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

  • lnm3921

    The Fake POTUS lives in an alternate reality within his thick head and I’m not referring to what is below the belt!

    This is just yet another example of how Trump lies, exaggerates and promotes lies as truth. He is the type that thinks that if you tell a lie long enough, people will accept it as true even if it is completely illogical.

    Meanwhile he’s on the golf course bashing his own, so delicious when he does, ready to be rushed to the nearest bunker the moment they tell him Nukes from NK are heading to his location! It’s easy to talk smack when you know you’re going to be shielded from the worst of the fallout!

watermark
Local
David Antony Trujillo dies at 52
Defense raises doubts over ID of man charged in trans murder
Catania weds in ceremony performed by Council colleague
Trans soldier served with distinction in Md. Defense Force
Trans community tackles homelessness with HostHome
Care giving to be discussed at Prime Timers meeting
watermark
National
Trans military ban halted by war threat
Trump sued over plans to ban transgender military service
Okla. gay man sues town for allowing house to burn down
Trans troops continue their service as Trump threatens expulsion
Ex-navy doctor promises free surgery for trans military patients
Gay Republican withdraws name for DHS post over trans military ban
watermark
World
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
Australian Senate rejects national marriage vote
State Department welcomes decision to delay gay journalist’s deportation
Anti-gay lawmaker quits UK Labor Party
Pope Francis congratulates gay couple for baptizing children
Speak Fire, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Celebrating National Health Center Week
We don’t need another rich businessman for president
A politics to reclaim America
The price is right: Paid leave strengthens our families
D.C. becoming more of a nightlife ‘bar town’: report
DNC stands with transgender Americans
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
All-star spotlight: Capital Tennis
The Trump effect?
Viola Davis applauds Annalise Keating’s pansexuality in ‘HTGAWM’
Hulu picks up show based on RuPaul’s life
CARTOON: ‘What’s on television tonight?’
‘Atomic’ hit parade
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup