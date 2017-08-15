August 15, 2017 at 3:03 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Sense8’ creator Lana Wachowski writing third season script despite cancellation

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

Even though Netflix canceled “Sense8,” fan support gifted the fandom with a two-hour series finale to tie up loose ends. However, series co-creator Lana Wachowski thinks the fans’ support can bring an even bigger gift, a third season.

In a Facebook Live stream with Brian J. Smith (Will Gorski), Toby Onwumere (Capheus “Van Damn” Onyango) and Max Riemelt (Wolfgang Bogdanow), Wachowski revealed, in third person, that she has already started penning a third season.

“She’s writing because she believes so much in the fans — that they’re going to go out and actually create so many more fans — Lana’s actually going ahead and writing the entire Season 3,” Wachowski says.

Whether or not Netflix will ever greenlight a third series is unclear, but the planned two-hour series finale is still scheduled to stream.

watermark
Local
White House protesters condemn Charlottesville white supremacist rally
Kuhns beats Cooper in Rehoboth mayor’s race
Comings & Goings
ACLU sues Metro to reinstate ads for Milo, others
David Antony Trujillo dies at 52
Defense raises doubts over ID of man charged in trans murder
watermark
National
Missouri high school removes gay students’ senior yearbook quotes
Gavin Grimm amends lawsuit against Va. school district
LGBT groups condemn white nationalist rally in Charlottesville
16 trans, gay Central America migrants seek asylum in U.S.
Trans military ban halted by war threat
Trump sued over plans to ban transgender military service
Benghazi, Libya, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: Libya LGBT activist receives asylum in Germany
British lawmaker defends anti-gay comments
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
Australian Senate rejects national marriage vote
State Department welcomes decision to delay gay journalist’s deportation
watermark
Opinions
Racists running the White House
Drug importation policy is a hard pill to swallow
Celebrating National Health Center Week
We don’t need another rich businessman for president
A politics to reclaim America
The price is right: Paid leave strengthens our families
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Sense8’ creator Lana Wachowski writing third season script despite cancellation
Aaron Carter’s ex-girlfriend denies breaking up over bisexuality
‘God’s Own Country’ trailer gives ‘Brokeback Mountain’ a British twist
‘Feud’ star Jackie Hoffman channels Joan Crawford by calling Emmy competition
Tom Daley shares wedding day video with Dustin Lance Black
Laverne Cox narrates illustrated video on history of transgender rights
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup