‘Sense8’ creator Lana Wachowski writing third season script despite cancellation

Even though Netflix canceled “Sense8,” fan support gifted the fandom with a two-hour series finale to tie up loose ends. However, series co-creator Lana Wachowski thinks the fans’ support can bring an even bigger gift, a third season.

In a Facebook Live stream with Brian J. Smith (Will Gorski), Toby Onwumere (Capheus “Van Damn” Onyango) and Max Riemelt (Wolfgang Bogdanow), Wachowski revealed, in third person, that she has already started penning a third season.

“She’s writing because she believes so much in the fans — that they’re going to go out and actually create so many more fans — Lana’s actually going ahead and writing the entire Season 3,” Wachowski says.

Whether or not Netflix will ever greenlight a third series is unclear, but the planned two-hour series finale is still scheduled to stream.