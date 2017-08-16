August 16, 2017 at 3:48 pm EDT | by Peter Schott
Double L bar reopens in Rehoboth

Double L bar, PUGB, nightlife guide, gay news, Washington BladeThe Double L Bar, the leather bar that has been an integral part of the LGBT scene in Rehoboth Beach for nearly 20 years, reopened on Aug. 11.

After nine months of operating under new owners, the bar closed and was reopened by longtime previous owners, John Meng and Mark Fernstrom. The bar closed in March after revelations that one of its then owners, Timothy Drabic, was in legal trouble following an arrest and subsequent guilty plea on charges of DUI. He was sentenced to two years of probation and a three-year suspended prison sentence. Meng and Fernstrom then assumed ownership of the bar again.

Drabic and his business partner made numerous aesthetic changes both on the inside and outside but many of those items were removed before Meng and Fernstrom reclaimed the Double L. The returning owners want to restore the bar to its original status. “The bar worked well in the past, why should we change it,” asked Meng.

Many felt that the bar was unique when it opened on Dec. 31, 1997, so restoring it to its original form will be welcomed by many. Indeed, one of its customers, Rehoboth Beach resident Harvey Grider, said, “ It works for me because it is out of town, has lots of free parking, and a large dance floor.”

Meng and Fernstrom will maintain the tradition of Man Dance parties on Saturdays, Tea Dances on Sundays, as well as hosting special events.

PUGB, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Double L bar reopens in Rehoboth
Community Cares Project to hold awards ceremony
Baltimore neighborhood’s gentrification sparks tension
Rainbow flag burned outside D.C. home
White House protesters condemn Charlottesville white supremacist rally
Kuhns beats Cooper in Rehoboth mayor’s race
watermark
National
Trump blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville
Texas anti-transgender bathroom bill dies
Gutiérrez, Jealous arrested during White House DACA protest
AFL-CIO president resigns from Trump manufacturing council
Missouri high school removes gay students’ senior yearbook quotes
Gavin Grimm amends lawsuit against Va. school district
Benghazi, Libya, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
EXCLUSIVE: Libya LGBT activist receives asylum in Germany
British lawmaker defends anti-gay comments
Cuban activist refuses to attend U.S. Embassy event
U.S. official meets with wife of jailed Malaysian opposition leader
Australian Senate rejects national marriage vote
State Department welcomes decision to delay gay journalist’s deportation
watermark
Opinions
Incredulous, then sad, and then furious
Racists running the White House
Drug importation policy is a hard pill to swallow
Celebrating National Health Center Week
We don’t need another rich businessman for president
A politics to reclaim America
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Sense8’ creator Lana Wachowski writing third season script despite cancellation
Aaron Carter’s ex-girlfriend denies breaking up over bisexuality
‘God’s Own Country’ trailer gives ‘Brokeback Mountain’ a British twist
‘Feud’ star Jackie Hoffman channels Joan Crawford by calling Emmy competition
Tom Daley shares wedding day video with Dustin Lance Black
Laverne Cox narrates illustrated video on history of transgender rights
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup