August 23, 2017 at 3:57 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Tribute to Bayard Rustin set for Aug. 26
Bayard Rustin served as co-organizer of the 1963 March on Washington.
(Washington Blade archive photo by Doug Hinckle)

An event highlighting the work and accomplishments of African-American civil rights activist Bayard Rustin called Lesson from Bayard Rustin’s Activism was scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1-4 p.m. at D.C.’s Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ.

In a statement released this week, the church, located at 5301 North Capitol St., N.E., said the event will honor Rustin’s legacy and “ponder how to continue progress in this climate. But it will also lift his identity as a gay man, which has largely been ignored.”

Rustin served as co-organizer of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington in which his friend, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The Rustin event on Saturday was scheduled to include a showing of the documentary film about Rustin’s life called “Brother Outsider” as well as feature presentations by Rustin’s partner, Walter Naegle, and Holocaust survivor Marione Ingram, who worked with Rustin in the civil rights movement.

“In this moment in time, acknowledging everyone’s identities is more important than ever,” said Rev. Jason Carson Wilson, lead organizer of the Rustin event. “Bayard Rustin brought his Blackness, queerness and Quaker sensibilities to every table at which he sat and to every protest he attended,” Wilson said.

More information about the event can be obtained by contacting Rev. Wilson at 312-361-4976 or at revjasoncarsonwilsonmdiv@gmail.com.

