Breaking barriers for non-binary athletes

When G Ryan started competitive swimming at age 12 in Kutztown, Pa., they found it entertaining, fun and a way to meet people. They never considered that it might be a path to being an NCAA athlete.

That all changed when they won the 800m freestyle at the USA Swimming National Championships at age 15 and followed that up with gold and bronze medals at the Pan Am Games.

Their coach, Erik Posegay, took a coaching position at North Baltimore Aquatics Club and Ryan left home to train with the team that produced Michael Phelps. They would finish high school in a cyber program offered through their public high school in Kutztown.

“I am the youngest child and it was really challenging for me to leave home,” Ryan says. “Kutztown and Baltimore are very different places and a lot changed in a short period. It was the right decision though because my club results led to the University of Michigan.”

Ryan wrapped up their junior year at Michigan this past spring with their most successful year yet in the pool. Two-time NCAA All-American, three-time Big Ten champion, NCAA Championships finalist – the list goes on and includes academic achievements.

When they start to discuss what it means to be a part of an NCAA Division 1 swimming program at a powerhouse Big 10 school, their tone fills with enthusiasm.

“We have talked through what we want to accomplish with the first-year swimmers coming in this fall and how we want to guide and shape what the team looks like this year,” Ryan says. “There will be shared responsibility and I am very excited to step into that role and share my experiences.”

G Ryan not only has swimming experiences, but also life experiences that include coming to understand where they are on the gender spectrum. Ryan identifies as non-binary or genderqueer and swims on the women’s team at the University of Michigan.

“When I arrived at Michigan, I didn’t have an extensive education about identity and I didn’t have the vocabulary to express how I felt,” Ryan says. “I hung out with my brother growing up but I never identified as one of the guys. I occupied that role as a tomboy and I held on to that feeling.”

Ryan began using the LGBT resources at the Spectrum Center on campus and started the education process along with building a strong network of people for support.

“The first time I was asked “what is your pronoun” my whole world opened up,” Ryan says. “I thought that even the trans community had binary roles.”

The LGBT resource center has given Ryan the opportunity to interact with people who have similar identities. In the binary world of athletics, they realize that for now, they need to be able to embrace both sides.

“Explaining my identity, especially in athletics, is difficult and there are days when I am exhausted by trying to move through the world as a binary person,” Ryan says. “I am just taking it one step at a time and accepting that it is OK that there are days when I don’t want to leave the house.”

Ryan understands that the system and structure for sports is in place, but also believes that changes towards more inclusion are always worthwhile.

Putting gender-inclusive bathrooms at natatoriums, bringing awareness to the fact that trans athletes are competing and including non-binary athletes in discussions are all topics being discussed for recommended practices for USA Swimming.

Support has come from the University of Michigan athletics department in the form of pronoun usage in team emails and the language they use, along with acceptance from teammates and their coach, Mike Bottom.

“Swimming has granted me many things and I wouldn’t be at the University of Michigan without it. Despite the challenges, I am totally committed to my team and finally connected to the community I am a part of,” Ryan says. “Everyone’s identity is valid and it is possible to have team athletics along with your own individual identity.”