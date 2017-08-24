Page-To-Stage Festival offers new spin on ‘Mr. Ripley’

Monumental Theatre Company presents “The Talented Mr. Ripley” at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) on Monday, Sept. 4 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

“The Talented Mr. Ripley” (the 1998 film version starring Matt Damon and Jude Law is seen here) reintroduces the novel by Patricia Highsmith into a musical adaptation. Highsmith is the narrator for the musical which pairs her writing and plot with an original score. The performance is part of the Kennedy Center’s 16th annual Page-To-Stage Festival. Admission is free.

For more details, visit monumentaltheatre.org.