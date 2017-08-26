The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, an internship if you are in college, new clients for your business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

Congratulations to Jorge Amaro who recently joined Resource Media, a non-profit communications firm as Senior Program Director. As a non-profit, Resource Media sees its clients dealing in what they call “a noisy world out there, and being heard is only half the battle; the other half is changing hearts and minds.” Resource Media offers communications services to do both.

Most recently, Amaro worked as the Media and Public Relations Director at the National LGBTQ Task Force, where he spearheaded media outreach around the organization’s rebranding and on issues such as marriage equality, transgender rights, gun violence, racial justice, reproductive rights, Census data collection and more.

A seasoned communications professional, he has worked with numerous advocacy organizations on raising awareness on issues affecting the environment, women, low-income communities, Latinos and LGBTQ people. Jorge has appeared on CNN, Univision, and Telemundo. He has written editorial pieces for the Los Angeles Times, Dallas Morning News, Huffington Post, among others. He has also served on the boards of xQsí (Porque Sí) Magazine and the Latino Equality Alliance.

In 2012, he was named as one of the “Top Gay Latino Activists Who Have Broken Boundaries” by Huffington Post. In 2016, he made the Honor 41 list, an annual award that recognizes community leaders for their significant contributions to the LGBTQ Latino community. He graduated from Georgetown University in D.C.

Congratulations also to Ray Bracken who was recently promoted to Director of Events at LRG Inc. Bracken is now responsible for managing the logistics for all meetings and conferences ranging from 50-700 attendees. He is currently working on getting his CMP certification. In addition in his spare time he runs his own company called Planner of Things, which specializes in weddings and other social engagements. He uses his experience in catering to bring any event to fruition focusing on alleviating as much stress from the client as possible.

Bracken’s background includes being an Assistant Account Executive for Occasions caterers and working for the Shakespeare Theater Company where his titles included Special Events Manager where he managed the theater’s annual gala and executive assistant to the Artistic and Managing Director where he worked with the inimitable Michael Kahn. Ray graduated with a bachelor’s in psychology with a minor in communication studies from James Madison University.

Finally, congratulations also to Richard Kendall who recently joined Fulcrum Properties Group as a Transaction Manager for the team’s offices in D.C., Arlington, and Tysons in Virginia. Fulcrum is a nationally awarded team associated with Keller Williams Capital Properties and Keller Williams Realty.

Kendall is responsible for the coordination and successful execution of client contracts, from ratification through settlement. Prior to joining Fulcrum, Richard spent 20 years as the administrator for other top-producing teams and brokers in D.C., where he managed both transactions and listings. Prior to that he sold real estate and is licensed in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

Kendall and his partner Robert designed and custom-built their Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired dream home on the Potomac River near Shepherdstown, W.Va. When in town they live in Takoma Park.