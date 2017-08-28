August 28, 2017 at 3:50 pm EDT | by Paul Kuntzler
That time a Neo-Nazi crashed a D.C. gay rights meeting

Recent violence in Charlottesville reminded the author of an incident in 1964 D.C. (Photo by Anthony Crider; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

When Donald Trump seemed to embrace the views of the Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, I recalled my own experience with a Neo-Nazi.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, 1964, at Washington’s Sheraton-Park Hotel, I attended the East Coast Homophile Organizations (ECHO) Conference.

ECHO consisted of the Mattachine Societies of New York and Washington, the Janus Society of Philadelphia and the Daughters of Bilitis. This meeting had as its theme:  “Homosexuality, Civil Rights and Social Rights.”

That Saturday afternoon, I met Dr. Paul Gebhart and Dr. Wardell B. Pomeroy of the Kinsey Institute.  As a scientist, Dr. Franklin E. Kameny always emphasized the importance of Alfred Kinsey’s findings.

Rabbi Eugene J. Lipman was among our other speakers. Suddenly, I looked up at the hall’s entrance and saw that there was a member of George Lincoln Rockwell’s American Nazi Party. Dressed in full Nazi drag and carrying a large box with a big red bow, he started screaming that he had a large jar of Vaseline for Rabbi Lipman.

Sitting just outside our hall were two members of the D.C. Police Department. Just three days earlier, these two officers had arrested President Johnson’s assistant, Walter Jenkins, in the restroom of the YMCA at 1736 G St., N.W. Jenkins had reportedly performed oral sex on another man. My Nazi was arrested and taken away.

  • lnm3921

    Interesting story. Thanks for reminding us that our history is fraught with examples where Nazis and other christian identifying groups terrorized gay people as many still do now. Too often Trump supporters like to pretend that our only threat is Muslim terrorists to push their efforts at hysteria to gain support for the Fake POTUS!

    The Vaseline Jar comment is Wild but no surprise to me as I’ve been witness to far worse. I would have screamed back asking how much of the Vasline Jar had already been used by him to get that middle finger of his to fit up his rear end and if he thought he could toss it over without it slipping out of his hands since they were so greased up!!!!

