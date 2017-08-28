That time a Neo-Nazi crashed a D.C. gay rights meeting

When Donald Trump seemed to embrace the views of the Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, I recalled my own experience with a Neo-Nazi.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, 1964, at Washington’s Sheraton-Park Hotel, I attended the East Coast Homophile Organizations (ECHO) Conference.

ECHO consisted of the Mattachine Societies of New York and Washington, the Janus Society of Philadelphia and the Daughters of Bilitis. This meeting had as its theme: “Homosexuality, Civil Rights and Social Rights.”

That Saturday afternoon, I met Dr. Paul Gebhart and Dr. Wardell B. Pomeroy of the Kinsey Institute. As a scientist, Dr. Franklin E. Kameny always emphasized the importance of Alfred Kinsey’s findings.

Rabbi Eugene J. Lipman was among our other speakers. Suddenly, I looked up at the hall’s entrance and saw that there was a member of George Lincoln Rockwell’s American Nazi Party. Dressed in full Nazi drag and carrying a large box with a big red bow, he started screaming that he had a large jar of Vaseline for Rabbi Lipman.

Sitting just outside our hall were two members of the D.C. Police Department. Just three days earlier, these two officers had arrested President Johnson’s assistant, Walter Jenkins, in the restroom of the YMCA at 1736 G St., N.W. Jenkins had reportedly performed oral sex on another man. My Nazi was arrested and taken away.