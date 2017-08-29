August 29, 2017 at 3:35 pm EDT | by Chris Johnson
143 Dems to Trump: Reconsider the ‘indefensible’ trans military ban
Donald McEachin, gay news, Washington Blade

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) is leading House Democrats in calling on President Trump to reconisder his trans military ban. (Photo public domain)

In the wake of President Trump making good on his pledge to ban transgender people from the U.S. military, 143 House Democrats led by Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) are calling on him to “reconsider the ill-advised and indefensible policy.”

In a letter dated Aug. 29, the lawmakers dispute assertions transgender people would be a “disruption” to the military service — an argument Trump made in his memo directing the Pentagon to enact the ban.

“Rather, their sacrifices have made our nation safer and stronger,” the letter says. “Transgender service members wear the same uniform and complete the same missions as their cisgender peers. In combat, their lives are in equal peril. They serve with equal distinction; they are equally deserving of our gratitude and respect.”

Signers of the letter include members of the Democratic caucus: House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), Assistant Democratic Leader James Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Chair of the Democratic Caucus Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.). Other signers are Rep. Joseph Kennedy III (D-Mass.), chair of the Transgender Task Force, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). No Republicans are among the signers.

“Implicitly, your ban denies the value of transgender service members, and it questions the professionalism of those who serve beside them,” the letter says. “Our Armed Forces have grown more equal and more inclusive over time, often in the face of strident opposition. In 1948, when President Truman moved to racially integrate the military, voices were raised in protest. They were raised again in 2010, when Congress at last repealed ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.’ At every turn, those voices have been proven wrong.”

The House Democrats’ objection to Trump’s transgender military ban is consistent with unified opposition from the caucus to an amendment proposed by Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) that would have barred U.S. military payment for transition-related health care, including hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery. The amendment was defeated on the House floor on a bipartisan basis before Trump banned transgender people from the military outright.

Trump issued his memo directing the U.S. military to ban transgender people from the armed forces on Friday, making good on his pledge via Twitter to bar them from the military “in any capacity.” Three lawsuits from LGBT legal groups are now pending before various federal courts seeking to overturn the policy.

With litigation underway, the letter from Democrats makes the case the trans military ban won’t hold up in court, calling the policy “indefensible.”

“We are deeply concerned about the clear unconstitutionality of your ban,” the letter says. “As existing case law makes clear, the government cannot discriminate against transgender people on the basis of their status or sex – and the military is not exempt from constitutional requirements. It is not clear to us that your administration has reckoned with these realities.”

A White House spokesperson had no comment in response to the letter said Trump stands behind his memo. Trump has defended his plan to ban transgender people by saying he’s doing the military “a favor” while making the (incorrect) claim he enjoys considerable support from the LGBT community.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

  • Brian’s Ions

    It’s not surprising to see Congressman McEachin take the point in fighting against Trump’s unconscionable bashing of transgenders serving their country. Good for him! And good for all of us.

    McEachin has appreciative LGBTQ fans all across the Commonwealth.

    ——
    \“Rather, their sacrifices have made our nation safer and stronger,” the letter says. “Transgender service members wear the same uniform and complete the same missions as their cisgender peers. In combat, their lives are in equal peril. They serve with equal distinction; they are equally deserving of our gratitude and respect.”//

watermark
Local
HRC official killed in D.C. motor scooter crash
Comings & Goings
Tribute to Bayard Rustin set for Aug. 26
Waiter refuses to let gay couple share dessert
Del. cop under investigation for anti-LGBT post
U.S. Conference on AIDS opens Sept. 7
watermark
National
LGBT relief funds launched to help Texas hurricane victims
Two new lawsuits filed against Trump over trans military ban
Trump pardons Joe Arpaio
Trans bathroom access (again) reaches Supreme Court
White House gives Pentagon six months to create new trans military ban policy
2017 a mixed bag for state legislatures on LGBT issues
watermark
World
Chilean president introduces same-sex marriage, adoption bill
MCC founder reflects on Cuba trip
Indian Supreme Court issues landmark privacy ruling
EXCLUSIVE: HRC, Chilean advocacy group to launch business index
Uganda activists hold secret Pride celebration
Chilean president to introduce same-sex marriage bill on Aug. 28
watermark
Opinions
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
U.S. withholding Egypt aid over human rights is welcome news
That time a Neo-Nazi crashed a D.C. gay rights meeting
Our national needle is stuck in chaos
The intersection of sports policy and LGBTQ equality
Learning to get back up after a heartbreaking fall
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
CARTOON: Puppet master
Vogue Italia features same-sex kisses on September cover
‘Heathers’ reboot puts gay twist on the cult classic
Kathy Griffin says she’s no longer friends with Anderson Cooper
Actress AnnaLynne McCord blasts Southwest Airlines for discriminating against gay couple
‘Nurse Jackie’ star Haaz Sleiman comes out as gay
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup