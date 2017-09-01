Fans react to a fake coming out tweet from Shawn Mendes

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Shawn Mendes fans rallied together to stop a fake coming out tweet from spreading online.

“Guys my sexuality shouldn’t be anyone’s business. Yes, I’m gay and I’m proud,” the tweet reads.

The news soon led to the hashtag “ShawnComingOut” and some of his fans let it be known they didn’t care what the Canadian singer’s sexuality was.

Why is Shawn’s sexuality such a big topic in pop culture?? lmao he makes music and the focus should be on THAT #ShawnComingOut — megan® (@megsrep) August 29, 2017

Soon fans realized the tweet was fake and out of respect for Mendes insisted the message stop getting posted.

i have his notifications on if that was a real tweet i would’ve seen it. stop assuming his sexuality. just let him be shawn. #ShawnComingOut — spooky nicole (@safetypinshane) August 30, 2017

SHAWN IS AN UNPROBLEMATIC ANGEL AND MAKING FAKE HASHTAGS ABOUT HIS SEXUALITY IS EXACTLY WHAT WE AIN’T GONNA DO #ShawnComingOut pic.twitter.com/520XWTlv49 — m (@radiantana) August 30, 2017

#ShawnComingOut the fact that someone made a fake tweet to force a sexuality into someone is disgusting and y’all should be ashamed — Vale loves Shawn ❤️🐨 (@Barryftcampbell) August 29, 2017

#ShawnComingOut ITS FAKE PLEASE STOP POSTING ABOUT IT AND RESPECT SHAWN, CHECK HIS PROFILE AND LOOK FOR THE TWEET I DARE YOU. — 8:01 (@kawaiimendes98) August 31, 2017

Why would you make a fake tweet about that little angel? LEAVE SHAWN ALONE!!! #ShawnComingOut — Potato [Team💯] (@SMendesTHolland) August 31, 2017

Mendes addressed the rumors in a Snapchat video and said he wasn’t offended by the fake tweet falsely saying he’s gay. Instead, the problem was that being gay is seen as something negative.

“Now I’m not frustrated because people were saying that I was gay at all. I have no problem with that because it wouldn’t make a difference to me,” Mendes says in the video. “I’m frustrated because in this day and age people have the audacity to write online that I’m gay as if it were a bad thing.”