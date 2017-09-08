Screaming Eagles unveils pride-themed, limited-run apparel line

Screaming Eagles, a supporters club of hardcore fans of D.C. United, the regional pro soccer team, are unveiling their new pride-themed line of apparel this weekend at the eighth annual United Night Out.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, D.C. United will play Orlando City SC at 7 p.m. at RFK Stadium (2400 E. Capitol St., S.E.). Details at dcunited.com.

In the works for about a year, the new Screaming Eagles merchandising effort, designed by the Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., will be available at the game, at the team store at RFK through the weekend, here or here. It was scheduled to launch Thursday night at a party at Maketto on H Street, N.E.

Nathan Fry, director of merchandising for D.C. United and also one of the Screaming Eagles’ approximately 1,100 members, says the line is unprecedented in D.C. United’s history.

“We feel they really knocked it out of the park with the design,” Fry, who’s straight, says. “Screaming Eagles is not a gay group but part of their messaging is that they’re inclusive and they just wanted to celebrate that inclusivity.”

Fry says D.C. United has embraced the line as well. Look for players to don certain pieces from the collection at the game this weekend.

The collection contains apparel for both men and women. There are about eight pieces of apparel, six pieces of headwear and two scarves. Prices range from about $22 for a hat to $80 for a men’s hooded sweatshirt. The line is being offered in a highly limited run. There are only about 72 pieces being produced in each style and they’re expected to go fast.

“We expect these will be gone in a very short period of time,” Fry says.