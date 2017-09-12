September 12, 2017 at 3:55 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Jill Soloway steps down as ‘Transparent’ showrunner

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Jill Soloway has stepped down as the showrunner for Amazon’s hit series, “Transparent.” Deadline reports that Jill Gordon will now serve as executive producer/showrunner.

Soloway will still be on board as writer, director and executive producer of the series. However, Soloway has become busy co-creating/executive producing another Amazon series, “I Love Dick” and creating a limited series about the first all girl rodeo.

Gordon has worked on other shows including “The Wonder Years,” “My So-Called Life,” “90210,” “Doogie Howser, M.D” and NBC’s “Heartbeat.”

The fourth season of “Transparent,” which will be Soloway’s last season as showrunner, streams on Sept. 22. Gordon will make her debut as showrunner for the series’ fifth season.

