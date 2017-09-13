Memorial service set for gay journalist Terry Michael

A memorial service is scheduled to be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Hill Center on Capitol Hill for gay journalist and political commentator Terry Michael, who died on Aug. 7 at the age of 70.

“It will be informal and will include some musical offerings and an opportunity for people to speak if they wish to do so,” according to a statement released by friends and family members who are organizing the memorial.

The Hill Center is located at 921 Pennsylvania Ave., S.E. The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

In a career in Washington spanning more than 40 years, Michael worked as a journalist, press secretary, educator and political commentator. Among his numerous endeavors was his role as executive director of the Washington Center for Politics and Journalism, which he founded in 1989 and through which he taught journalism students how best to report on politics and public affairs.