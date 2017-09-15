Katy, Gaga, Janet, Kesha, Bruno for starters

This fall brings a massive wealth of talent to the Washington area. There are many shows to choose from with every imaginable genre represented. Here is but a small sampling.

The fall season begins with a bang as pop/R&B superstar the Weeknd brings his “Starboy Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour” to Capital One Arena, formerly the Verizon Center (601 F Street, N.W.), on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $39-276 and up. For more information, visit capitalonearena. monumentalsportsnetwork.com.

MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill, Md.) has an impressive lineup of talent slated including famed Bollywood vocalist Shreya Ghoshal. She performs on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $80-281 and up, and details are available mgmnationalharbor.com.

Acclaimed Canadian alternative collective Arcade Fire and their “Infinite Content 2017 Tour” will play Capital One Arena on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $26-230 and up.

Popular up and coming alternative popsters Young the Giant appears with Cold War Kids at Merriweather Post Pavilion (10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md.) on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35-100. Details at merriweathermusic.com.

On Sept. 19-20, English pop heartthrob Ed Sheeran stops by the Capital One Arena for two sold-out shows.

R&B singer Brandy will appear at the Fillmore Silver Spring (8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.) on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. The general admission tickets are priced at $45 with more information available at fillmoresilverspring.com.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary with their “Middle of Everywhere Tour,” pop trio Hanson will play at the Fillmore Silver Spring on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. for a sold-out show.

Pop diva Katy Perry brings “WITNESS: the Tour” to Capital One Arena on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $50-427 and up.

Veteran British popsters Saint Etienne perform at U Street Music Hall (1115 U St., N.W.) on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. Details at ustreetmusichall.com.

As expected, the 9:30 Club (815 V Street, N.W.) has an impressive array of talent lined up for its hallowed stage this fall. The versatile electronic hip-hop visionary Thundercat plays a highly anticipated show on Friday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m., with tickets at $25. More information is available at 930.com.

R&B/pop superstar Bruno Mars brings his electrifying “24K Magic World Tour” to Capital One Arena for two shows Sept. 29-30 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $188 to as much as $1,180 and higher to see one of the biggest names in music.

One of the most acclaimed electronic groups around Crystal Castles return to the 9:30 Club for a Saturday, Sept. 30 show that begins at 9:30 p.m.Tickets are $30.

DAR Constitution Hall (18th and C streets N.W.) welcomes former One Direction star Harry Styles for a show on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $57.70-97.50. For more details, visit dar.org/constitution-hall.

At the Kennedy Center (2700 F Street, N.W.) on Sunday, Oct. 1 is an intriguing show called “Orion’s Rise: A Special Performance” with Solange and the Sun Ra Arkestra. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $49-169. More information is available at kennedy-center.org.

Mashrou’ Leila, a gay-led rock band from Lebanon, plays the Flex Stage room at the Birchmere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Details at birchmere.com.

Latino stars Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull team up for a show at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $39-309 and up.

Hot off a stellar new album, Kesha is back and better than ever with her “Rainbow Tour 2017.” She performs at the Fillmore Silver Spring on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. It’s sold out.

Half of the Indigo Girls, lesbian folk-pop icon Emily Saliers brings her solo “Murmuration Nation Tour” to The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria, Va.) on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50. Details at birchmere.com.

Foster the People, Young Thug and Galantis headline the 2017 All Things Go Fall Classic music and food festival at Union Market Oct. 6-8. Details at allthingsgofallclassic.com.

Local favorite Dave Grohl and his powerhouse rockers Foo Fighters have the honor of opening the new venue on the Waterfront, The Anthem (901 Wharf St., S.W.), for a historic show on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $100 although it may take some good fortune to find one for this sold-out show. More information is available at theanthemdc.com.

The inspirational transgender vocalist Laura Jane Grace and her cohorts in Against Me! perform Friday, Oct. 13 at the 9:30 Club for a 9:30 p.m.show, with tickets at $25.

The always hilarious and thought-provoking Margaret Cho is back for a performance at Warner Theatre (513 13th Street, N.W.) on Saturday, Oct. 14 for her “Fresh Off The Bloat Tour.” Tickets are $27-58. Details at warnertheatredc.com.

Openly gay singer/actor Cheyenne Jackson will be at the Barns at Wolf Trap (1635 Trap Road, Vienna, Va.) on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-55. Details at wolftrap.org.

The return of LCD Soundsystem is one of the big musical stories of 2017, and they perform two nights at the Anthem Oct. 17-18 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $61.75-81.75.

Queens of the Stone Age and British rockers Royal Blood team up for an exciting show at the Anthem on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $49.50-75.

The popular DJ and electronic producer Zedd is slated for a show at the Anthem on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $41-76.

One of the most important bands currently recording is undoubtedly the War on Drugs, and they return to D.C. for a show at the Anthem on Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $75-125.

Out comedian Suzanne Westenhoeffer plays the Birchmere on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45.

Shawn Colvin is celebrating her classic album “A Few Small Repairs” with a 20th Anniversary Tour that will stop at the Birchmere for two highly anticipated shows Oct. 30-31 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $62.50.

Maynard James Keenan and A Perfect Circle bring their dark and heavy rock to EagleBank Arena (4500 Patriot Cir., Fairfax, Va.) on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $40-276 and up with more information available at eaglebankarena.com.

The following night Fall Out Boy will also rock out EagleBank Arena. The emo rockers bring their “MANIA Tour” for Thursday, Nov. 2 show that begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $30-245 and up.

A cappella wonders Straight No Chaser bring their dynamic harmonies to DAR Constitution Hall for a Thursday, Nov. 2 show that begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $62 and up.

Legendary singer/songwriter/pianist Tori Amos is always spectacular live and her latest tour in support of new album “Native Invader” should be no different. She’s playing at MGM National Harbor on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., with tickets ranging from $54-216 and up.

Popular ‘90s-era alternative rockers the Breeders are back, and will play Lincoln Theatre (1215 U Street, N.W.) on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35. Details at thelincolndc.com.

One of the more intriguing shows of the season promises to be the eclectic and uber-talented Flying Lotus in 3D at Echostage (2135 Queens Chapel Rd., N.E.) on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 and more information is available at echostage.com.

Seattle-based rapper Macklemore, known for his smash “Thrift Shop” and his touching “Same Love” with Ryan Lewis and Mary Lambert is appearing solo on “The Gemini Tour” at the Fillmore Silver Spring. The Saturday, Nov. 11 show begins at 8 p.m. and is sold out.

The always entertaining duo of openly gay sisters Tegan and Sara bring their “10th Anniversary Acoustic Tour” celebrating their album “The Con” to the Anthem on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets are in the $50.50-76 range.

Legendary dance/pop/R&B icon Janet Jackson is back after delaying her previously scheduled show to have her baby. The new mother brings her “State of the World Tour” to Capital One Arena on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m., with tickets ranging from $37-337 and higher. She plays Baltimore on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The musically gifted St. Vincent is a must-see when she appears at the Anthem on Monday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $44-60.

R&B songstress Erykah Badu brings her chill groove to the Anthem on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $76-126.

One of the most anticipated shows of the fall is undoubtedly the one and only Lady Gaga, who brings her “Joanne World Tour” to Capital One Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $74-587 or more.

Diva extraordinaire Chaka Khan graces the stage of Warner Theatre on Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $69-130.

Electro-wizard Diplo is at Echostage for a Saturday, Nov. 25 for a 9 p.m. show. Tickets are in the $40-50 range for what is certain to be an electrifying performance.

St. Vincent, who eschews labels but believes in gender and sexual “fluidity,” plays Anthem on Monday, Nov. 27. Tickets are $44-149.

Rap mogul JAY-Z is set to rock the Capital One Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on his “4:44 Tour.” Tickets range from $50-356 and higher.

The influential duo of Amanda Palmer and Brian Viglione, the Dresden Dolls, are back for a show at the 9:30 Club on Tuesday, Nov. 31 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35.

Longtime favorite pop-folk troubadour Dar Williams is back at the Birchmere Dec. 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for a concert that will also include readings and discussions from her new book, “What I Found in a Thousand Towns.”

As fall winds to an end, there are worse ways to get into the holiday mood than by seeing the A Pentatonix Christmas Tour at the Anthem on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $59.50-149.50 for a chance to see the a cappella supergroup.

And as has become an annual event, gay shock- and schlockmeister John Waters returns to the Birchmere for his Christmas show on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55.