Demi Lovato says she want to keep her sexuality private

Demi Lovato doesn’t want people to speculate about her sexuality.

Speaking with Pride Source, Lovato, 25, was asked if she wanted to discuss her sexual orientation. Lovato has said in the past that her hit single “Cool for the Summer” is about bi-curiosity.

She was also recently spotted holding hands with DJ/producer Lauren Abedini at Disneyland causing rumors to swirl that the two are dating.

good morning to demi lovato and her possible girlfriend and no one else pic.twitter.com/ZrDKzhVBBD — kendra (@toldbykendra) September 11, 2017

Headlines: “Demi Lovato rumored to have a girlfriend” My gay ass pic.twitter.com/w1jFFFMTGI — Star🌙 (@wecameazstars) September 11, 2017

But Lovato isn’t interested in having her sexual identity make headline news.

“I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music,” Lovato told Pride Source. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite.”

“If ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms,” Lovato continued.

The singer hinted that her upcoming YouTube documentary, “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” which will be released on Oct. 12, will discuss her sexuality.

Lovato, who has been sober for five years, also addressed substance abuse in the LGBT community.

“I think a lot of people drinking and using in the LGBTQ community has to do with finding their identity. The most important thing to know is that you are never going to find your identity through drugs and alcohol, so don’t even go there. You are not going to find the answers through drugs and alcohol,” Lovato says.