September 18, 2017 at 1:49 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Demi Lovato says she want to keep her sexuality private

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

Demi Lovato doesn’t want people to speculate about her sexuality.

Speaking with Pride Source, Lovato, 25, was asked if she wanted to discuss her sexual orientation. Lovato has said in the past that her hit single “Cool for the Summer” is about bi-curiosity.

She was also recently spotted holding hands with DJ/producer Lauren Abedini at Disneyland causing rumors to swirl that the two are dating.

But Lovato isn’t interested in having her sexual identity make headline news.

“I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music,” Lovato told Pride Source. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite.”

“If ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms,” Lovato continued.

The singer hinted that her upcoming YouTube documentary, “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” which will be released on Oct. 12, will discuss her sexuality.

Lovato, who has been sober for five years, also addressed substance abuse in the LGBT community.

“I think a lot of people drinking and using in the LGBTQ community has to do with finding their identity. The most important thing to know is that you are never going to find your identity through drugs and alcohol, so don’t even go there. You are not going to find the answers through drugs and alcohol,” Lovato says.

watermark
Local
D.C. seminary disinvites pro-LGBT priest
Roem criticizes Marshall for not participating in candidate forum
Hearing set for street-naming bill for gay Democrat
Memorial service set for gay journalist Terry Michael
Gay Democrat announces bid for local party post
Food & Friends joins ‘Food Is Medicine’ symposium
watermark
National
Key West residents allowed to return home after Hurricane Irma
Court: Facebook posts allow Mich. farmer to refuse service to gays
Mattis: Trans troops can re-enlist in armed forces — for now
Amid criticism, Harvard withdraws fellowship for Chelsea Manning
Remembering Edith Windsor: Stories of meeting the LGBT pioneer
Ex-CIA chief resigns from Harvard over hiring of Chelsea Manning
Moscow, Kremlin, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Russian human rights activist charged with violating propaganda law
Latin America trans rights movement sees advances, setbacks
Terrorist plot against Paris gay nightclubs thwarted
Hurricane Irma causes significant damage in Key West
Family sues son’s school for letting male student wear a dress
First-ever UN LGBTI rights watchdog resigns
watermark
Opinions
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
Resist DeVos’s sexual assault policy
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Chilean actress could become first trans actress to get Oscar nom
Demi Lovato says she want to keep her sexuality private
‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ Lena Waithe win big at politically charged Emmys
Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds found dead of apparent suicide
FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2017: Books
FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2017: Galleries
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup