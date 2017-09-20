One Million Moms boycotts ‘Roseanne’ reboot over gender-fluid character

One Million Moms is outraged that “Roseanne” is including a gender-fluid character.

In the reboot, Darlene (Sarah Gilbert) and David (Johnny Galecki) have a nine-year-old son, Mark (Ames McNamara). The character is described as “gender creative” who “displays qualities of both male and female young child traits.”

The organization has accused the sitcom of pushing a “transgender agenda” with Mark’s inclusion in the show and has set up a boycott petition.

“DNA proves a female is female and a male is male. There is no gray area here and no such thing as ‘gender fluid.’ Confusing young viewers and child cast members with gender dysphoria is destructive. ABC is glorifying gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder, and using a child to promote this mental disorder,” the group writes in a statement.

The petition currently has more than 7,000 signatures.

“Roseanne” premieres in 2018 on ABC.