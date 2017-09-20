September 20, 2017 at 1:54 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
One Million Moms boycotts ‘Roseanne’ reboot over gender-fluid character

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

One Million Moms is outraged that “Roseanne” is including a gender-fluid character. 

In the reboot, Darlene (Sarah Gilbert) and David (Johnny Galecki) have a nine-year-old son, Mark (Ames McNamara). The character is described as “gender creative” who “displays qualities of both male and female young child traits.”

The organization has accused the sitcom of pushing a “transgender agenda” with Mark’s inclusion in the show and has set up a boycott petition. 

“DNA proves a female is female and a male is male. There is no gray area here and no such thing as ‘gender fluid.’ Confusing young viewers and child cast members with gender dysphoria is destructive. ABC is glorifying gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder, and using a child to promote this mental disorder,” the group writes in a statement.

The petition currently has more than 7,000 signatures.

“Roseanne” premieres in 2018 on ABC.

watermark
Local
College Park’s gay mayor criticized for backing non-citizen voting measure
Kevin Kamenetz formally announces Md. governor run
D.C. Office on Aging to hold LGBTQ town hall
Clinton returns to D.C. lamenting mistakes of 2016 campaign
D.C. seminary disinvites pro-LGBT priest
Roem criticizes Marshall for not participating in candidate forum
watermark
National
National Black Justice, PFLAG name new leaders
3 arrested during Ga. Tech protests after student killed
Key West residents allowed to return home after Hurricane Irma
Ga. Tech LGBT student leader shot to death by police
Court: Facebook posts allow Mich. farmer to refuse service to gays
Mattis: Trans troops can re-enlist in armed forces — for now
watermark
World
Mexico earthquake kills at least 149 people, causes widespread damage
HRC to partner with four overseas LGBT groups
Russian human rights activist charged with violating propaganda law
Latin America trans rights movement sees advances, setbacks
Terrorist plot against Paris gay nightclubs thwarted
Hurricane Irma causes significant damage in Key West
watermark
Opinions
Hillary: serious, funny, warm and real
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
Resist DeVos’s sexual assault policy
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Broadway star Kelli O’Hara makes regional debut this weekend
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres freaks out Sarah Paulson with clown scare
QUEERY: Desmond McKenna
One Million Moms boycotts ‘Roseanne’ reboot over gender-fluid character
Out soccer star Robbie Rogers appears in new Target ad
Distrkt C postpones Alto Voltaje party, replaces with special event
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.