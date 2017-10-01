Germany same-sex marriage law takes effect

A law that allows same-sex couples to marry in Germany took effect on Sunday.

The lower house of the German Parliament, which is known as the Bundestag, on June 30 approved the measure by a 393-226 vote margin.

Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the bill, even though her position on whether to allow a vote on it changed. The Social Democratic, Green and Free Democratic Parties all back marriage rights for same-sex couples in the country.

Same-sex couples can legally marry in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Gibraltar, Guernsey, England, Wales, Scotland, the Isle of Man, Ireland, the Faroe Islands and Iceland. President Trump last month nominated Ric Grenell — a gay foreign policy expert who is a former chair of the California chapter of Log Cabin Republicans — to become the next U.S. ambassador to Germany.