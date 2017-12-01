Breitbart, the go-to fake news source for white supremacists and assorted other deplorables, today published a story about Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson’s exclusion from the annual White House holiday party.

In it, Charlie Nash writes, “An LGBT journalist has claimed that the White House is homophobic after he was not invited to the annual Christmas party.”

If you don’t realize this White House is homophobic then you aren’t paying attention. Among Trump’s anti-LGBT attacks: an attempted ban on transgender military service; a rollback of LGBT civil rights protections at the Justice Department; sending an attorney to a federal court in New York to argue firing people for being gay is perfectly legal; and new “religious freedom” guidance that essentially green lights the denial of services to LGBT people.

But I’d go a step further and assert that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — who has called on Johnson just twice in six months in the briefing room — is herself homophobic.

As Johnson has previously reported, “Prior to joining the Trump administration, Sanders headed the American Principles Fund, a Super PAC with ties to the anti-LGBT National Organization for Marriage that essentially attacked Republican candidates for not being anti-gay enough.”

The Breitbart story concludes with: “Despite insinuating that the two reporters were individually singled out, the Independent noted at the bottom of their article that no one else from the Washington Blade or Urban Radio Networks had been invited either.”

This might come as a surprise to the big minds at Breitbart, but all of the Blade’s full-time reporters and most of the staff identify as LGBT. So it makes sense that the homophobic/transphobic White House wouldn’t invite any of us.

Johnson is the White House reporter. He’s there every day and is part of the pool rotation covering the president. His exclusion was deliberate and petty and represents the latest effort by this treasonous administration to render LGBT Americans invisible again.