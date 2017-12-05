December 5, 2017 at 2:55 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘House of Cards’ will shift focus to Robin Wright for final season
television, gay news, Washington Blade

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in ‘House of Cards’ (Photo by David Giesbrecht; courtesy Netflix)

“House of Cards” will feature Robin Wright as its new lead for its sixth and final season.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Deadline that the series will resume production in mid-January without its former star Kevin Spacey. Instead, the series’ final eight episodes will shift its focus from Frank Underwood to his wife, Claire Underwood.

Sarandos says the last episodes will “bring closure of the show for fans” and that production resuming will bring back jobs for  “the 2,000 people in Baltimore” who work on the show.

Production on the acclaimed Netflix drama was suspended on Oct. 31 following an onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey.

Netflix has severed its relationship with Spacey, who is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” also suspending production on Spacey’s other Netflix project, “Gore.”

 

