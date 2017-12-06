December 6, 2017 at 12:17 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Stonewall Monument spared from Trump review
Stonewall Monument, Stonewall Inn, gay news, Washington Blade

One expert said the Stonewall Monument ‘dodged a bullet.’ (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

An executive order issued by President Trump in April calling for a review and reassessment of U.S. national monuments named since 1996 will not impact the designation of the Stonewall Inn gay bar in New York’s Greenwich Village as the nation’s first LGBT national monument.

According to a report released on Tuesday by U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, the Stonewall Monument was not included on a list of 27 national monuments that Zinke singled out for review in May.

His 20-page report, which the executive order called on him to prepare, also did not include the Stonewall Monument in a list of 10 monuments he recommended be changed and reduced in size.

President Barack Obama in 2016 designated the Stonewall Inn bar, its surrounding streets, and a city park adjacent to it as a U.S. National Monument. He said the designation was in recognition of the 1969 Stonewall riots triggered by a police raid on the bar that historians consider the starting point of the modern LGBT rights movement.

At the time Trump issued his executive order on April 26, LGBT activists in New York expressed concern that a little-noticed clause in the order could impact small national monuments such as the Stonewall, even though Trump said his aim was to downsize national monuments located mostly in the western U.S. that consisted of hundreds of thousands of acres of land.

The order directed the Secretary of the Interior to review national monuments designated or expanded by Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama “where the designation covers more than 100,000 acres.”

It also directed the Secretary to assess whether national monuments designated by the three presidents, regardless of their size, “restrict public access to and use of federal lands, burden state, tribal, and local governments, and otherwise curtail economic growth.”

Andrew Berman, executive director of the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation, said at the time the order was issued that its language was “open ended” and might be interpreted to single out the Stonewall for removal of its national monument designation.

“I think there is a great deal of anxiety about this possibility,” he said in May.

When told on Tuesday that Zinke’s final report carrying out the executive order did not mention the Stonewall Monument in its targeted list of monuments, Berman said he was pleased but concerned about what might happen later.

“While I’m heartened to know that the Stonewall dodged the bullet in this round I think it is extremely disturbing and terrible this president and his administration is going back and seeking to undo national monument designations,” Berman told the Washington Blade.

“And given the sway that the far right and the religious right has over the decision making process in this administration, I feel that we need to remain vigilant whether it’s about the Stonewall or a whole range of other decisions that could come down from this administration with implications for the LGBT community,” he said.

Zinke’s report was released one day after Trump announced on Monday during a visit to Utah that he would reduce by 1.1 million acres the size of the Bear Ears National Monument and would reduce by over 800,000 acres the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Both are located in Utah.

Trump’s action drew immediate praise by some state officials and residents, who considered the designation of the two monuments by President Obama in 2016 and President Bill Clinton in 1996 respectively to be too massive in size. Environmentalists, however, criticized Trump’s decision and vowed to fight the action in court.

Heather Swift, the Interior Department’s press secretary, and Alex Hinson, the department’s deputy press secretary, each told the Blade on Tuesday that the fact that the Stonewall Monument was not mentioned in Zinke’s report means it will not be changed or impacted by the president’s executive order.

Swift said a list was released by Zinke in May of the national monuments that he would review.

“Stonewall was never on it,” she said.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
D.C.’s LGBT AIDS programs get mixed reviews
Banana Café set to close Dec. 16
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
Stein Club to honor Takano at holiday party
Lesbian deputy mayor violated ‘babysitting’ rule
Comings & Goings
Stonewall Inn, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Stonewall Monument spared from Trump review
Lambda Legal poised to unionize amid staff discontent
Masterpiece Cakeshop case is ‘about freedom’
Troubling signs for gays at Masterpiece Cakeshop arguments
MSNBC host Joy Reid apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ homophobic blog posts
San Juan mayor honored at Miami World AIDS Day concert
Austria, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Ruling paves way for same-sex marriage in Austria
Australian politician Tim Wilson proposes to partner during same-sex marriage debate
LGBT candidates run in Honduras elections
Transgender rights bill introduced in Guatemala
Transgender, gender non-conforming photo shoot ‘disrupts’ Oxford
World AIDS Day used to highlight HIV/AIDS stigma, discrimination
watermark
Opinions
No LGBT history, no equality
It’s easier to fire media figures than politicians
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
Yes, Breitbart, Trump’s White House is homophobic
Civil rights pastor grew in face of change
AIDS at 37 remains a scourge
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Anthony Rapp says he is ‘gratified’ by response to Kevin Spacey allegations
Pink is raising her children to be gender-neutral
‘Exorcist’ showrunner slams fans offended by gay kiss
Bea Arthur Residence for LGBT youth receives name dedication ceremony
Singer Melanie Martinez denies raping former friend, says she ‘never said no’
Director Bryan Singer fired from Queen biopic
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup