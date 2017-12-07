December 7, 2017 at 2:35 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ character Rosa Diaz comes out as bisexual

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” marked its 99th episode of the series on Tuesday but the episode was also a monumental moment for its character Rosa Diaz.

During the scene, Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) gets a phone call from a woman while talking to Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio). The woman calls Rosa “Babe” causing Boyle to question who she is. Rosa says its her sister but Boyle inquires “What’s really going on?”

“I’m dating a woman. I’m bi,” Rosa finally confesses.

The scene was also important because Beatriz also identifies as bisexual. The 36-year-old came out on Twitter last year.

“I was so excited about it because as somebody who identifies as bi — queer — I just had nothing like that when I was growing up,” Beatriz told Variety. “The gay characters I can remember were most often stereotypes. Even a show like ‘Friends,’ you watch back, and you’re like, ‘Ooh, I can’t believe that’s the choice they made.’ And as someone who’s bi, you have absolutely nothing — no representation at all. And to be able to try to do something like that on our show and have a character come out as bi was really important for me.”

Fans were thrilled to see bisexual representation on the comedy series and praised Rosa’s coming out moment.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on Fox.

